Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors probing former president

By Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
Albany Herald
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Jeffrey Epstein's documents, filled with names and connections, set to hit the public

After the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a final set of court documents related to his associates is about to be released in weeks. The release of these records could shed light on hundreds more perpetrators and likely include details from those wronged by him as well as names previously implicated during 2019's revelations such as politicians, high-profile financiers and prolific academics.
RadarOnline

Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network

Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
Albany Herald

Trump team handed over more classified Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s legal team turned over several pages of documents with classified markings and a laptop containing electronic scans of those materials to federal investigators in recent months, a person familiar with the situation said. The handovers took place in December and January, according...
Albany Herald

Classified paper chase: Biden documents traced to law office in Boston

BOSTON — Sensitive documents President Joe Biden took with him after leaving Washington, D.C. landed in a law office in Boston in the latest development in the shoddy handling of West Wing intelligence. Multiple reports state the National Archives revealed late Friday that emails point to the paper trail...
Community Policy