Newark, NJ

Mayor Baraka Announces Newark Exceeded Its Goal of Housing 539 Homeless Individuals With the Partnership of HUD, Stakeholders

 3 days ago
Over $2.3 million in Middlesex County Arts, History, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants awarded for 2023

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has announced the 2023 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,326,367 to 93 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Funding support includes: Core Partners, General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey: Certified Film Ready

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission, announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung, have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities: ready and prepared to cooperate with movie and television producers. Launched as a pilot in Somerset County in September 2022, the Film Ready New Jersey program is set to extend statewide this spring.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

AfroBeats Unscripted Scheduled to Launch in March

(KEARNY, NJ) -- AfroBeats Unscripted is a tri-state-based AfroBeats talk show taking place and filmed in Kearny, New Jersey dedicated to using its platform to spotlight the next-generation leaders and talents of our African diaspora and educate the diaspora of current events, trends, and issues within our culture of today. The show is scheduled to launch in March.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

RVCC Music Faculty to Present Department's Annual Recital

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design Department will present the annual Music Faculty Recital on Sunday, February 26 at 2:30pm in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The program will be coordinated by John Sichel, Professor of Music. Featured music faculty will include Jeremy Sweet, piano (Branchburg); John Loehrke, bass (New York City); Oliver Perez, saxophone (Carteret); John Sichel, piano (Mountainside); and Eldad Tarmu, vibraphone (Union City).
BRANCHBURG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Xian Zhang conducts the New Jersey Symphony for Mahler's Symphony No. 3

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony in her favorite piece of music, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, on March 3 and 5 with mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, Montclair State University Prima Voce, and Starry Arts Group Children’s Chorus. Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) was an Austro-Bohemian composer and conductor of the late-Romantic era. His compositions often draw on his Jewish heritage, and he is known for symphonic works of great scale and power.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories with Al Holmes

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On the afternoon of Sunday, February 26, veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist Al Holmes stakes out a new patch of turf, when he takes to the in-house performance space of the historic Stephen Crane House (508 Fourth Avenue in Asbury Park). A collaboration between AP-AMP and the Asbury Park Historical Society, “An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories” is presented as a special public-welcome program for Black History Month, and an opportunity to learn about the people and places that helped the West Side scene craft a legacy that resonated throughout the Jersey Shore and the big world beyond. The event runs from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Cats" National Tour comes to MPAC

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will come to Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Adds Second Show for Samantha Bee

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has added a second show for Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm. Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater presents "Disorder"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University will present Disorder, an immersive theatrical installation conceptualized, designed, and led by senior Reed Leventis, with sound design by senior Emily Murray. Highlighting stories and writing sourced from the Princeton University community, the installation illuminates and investigates the frays and strains of the American medical industry. The installation further utilizes audience participation and reflection as a mechanism to reimagine spaces of health care as communal sites of radical listening and vulnerability.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Interview with Hunter Foster, Director of "Parade" at American Theater Group

(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- American Theater Group is thrilled to have Tony Award-nominated actor Hunter Foster directing our upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed musical Parade, written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) with a score by Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County). Parade runs March 2-5 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and March 9-11 at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Trenton Film Society: Your Portal to the Oscar-Nominated Short Films

(TRENTON, NJ) -- The Trenton Film Society is offering movie buffs the chance to see the Oscar-nominated short films of 2022, in the categories of live-action, animated, and documentary. A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. Predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! Showings will be in person (masks encouraged but not required) at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 12.
TRENTON, NJ
