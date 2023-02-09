Mayor Baraka Announces Newark Exceeded Its Goal of Housing 539 Homeless Individuals With the Partnership of HUD, Stakeholders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
A Suicide Attempt By a Migrant Raises Concerns About The Circumstances At The Red Hook ShelterAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Over $2.3 million in Middlesex County Arts, History, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants awarded for 2023
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has announced the 2023 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,326,367 to 93 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Funding support includes: Core Partners, General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year.
New Jersey: Certified Film Ready
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission, announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung, have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities: ready and prepared to cooperate with movie and television producers. Launched as a pilot in Somerset County in September 2022, the Film Ready New Jersey program is set to extend statewide this spring.
The Art of Resisting Soviet Oppression: Zimmerli Showcases Fight Against a Regime
"The Essence of Truth" (Grinding Pravda), 1975, gelatin silver print on paper and object made of compressed newspaper, 7 3/4 × 5 5/8 in. (19.7 × 14.3 cm). D20975.04. (NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Some people fight against oppression with weapons. Russian-born artists Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid chose to wield paint brushes dipped in mockery.
AfroBeats Unscripted Scheduled to Launch in March
(KEARNY, NJ) -- AfroBeats Unscripted is a tri-state-based AfroBeats talk show taking place and filmed in Kearny, New Jersey dedicated to using its platform to spotlight the next-generation leaders and talents of our African diaspora and educate the diaspora of current events, trends, and issues within our culture of today. The show is scheduled to launch in March.
RVCC Music Faculty to Present Department's Annual Recital
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design Department will present the annual Music Faculty Recital on Sunday, February 26 at 2:30pm in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The program will be coordinated by John Sichel, Professor of Music. Featured music faculty will include Jeremy Sweet, piano (Branchburg); John Loehrke, bass (New York City); Oliver Perez, saxophone (Carteret); John Sichel, piano (Mountainside); and Eldad Tarmu, vibraphone (Union City).
Xian Zhang conducts the New Jersey Symphony for Mahler's Symphony No. 3
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony in her favorite piece of music, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, on March 3 and 5 with mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, Montclair State University Prima Voce, and Starry Arts Group Children’s Chorus. Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) was an Austro-Bohemian composer and conductor of the late-Romantic era. His compositions often draw on his Jewish heritage, and he is known for symphonic works of great scale and power.
An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories with Al Holmes
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On the afternoon of Sunday, February 26, veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist Al Holmes stakes out a new patch of turf, when he takes to the in-house performance space of the historic Stephen Crane House (508 Fourth Avenue in Asbury Park). A collaboration between AP-AMP and the Asbury Park Historical Society, “An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories” is presented as a special public-welcome program for Black History Month, and an opportunity to learn about the people and places that helped the West Side scene craft a legacy that resonated throughout the Jersey Shore and the big world beyond. The event runs from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
"Cats" National Tour comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will come to Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!
NJPAC Adds Second Show for Samantha Bee
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has added a second show for Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm. Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as...
UGLY STUDIO presents An Evening with an Artist: featuring YIGSY MAGALY
(LEONIA, NJ) -- On February 10th and February 14th from 7:00pm-8:30pm, UGLY STUDIO will be hosting "An Evening with an Artist: feat. YIGSY MAGALY." People will be able to paint along on canvases with the featured artist while sipping on wine and indulging in their latest collection of art from their upcoming show: Love can be UGLY.
Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater presents "Disorder"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University will present Disorder, an immersive theatrical installation conceptualized, designed, and led by senior Reed Leventis, with sound design by senior Emily Murray. Highlighting stories and writing sourced from the Princeton University community, the installation illuminates and investigates the frays and strains of the American medical industry. The installation further utilizes audience participation and reflection as a mechanism to reimagine spaces of health care as communal sites of radical listening and vulnerability.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Dancing in Place" by Colossal Street Jam feat. Anthony Krizan
Veteran Jersey Shore rockers Colossal Street Jam will celebrate the release of their long-awaited “No Way to Live” LP with three shows this month, two of which feature Anthony Krizan, who also is featured on the track “Dancing in Place,” the Makin Waves Song of the Week.
PHOTOS from The Secret Garden at Music Mountain Theatre
LAMBERTVILLE NJ -- Music Mountain Theatre is presenting The Secret Garden weekends now through February 19. The enchanting classic of childrens literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style.The Secret Garden sees Mary an 11- year-old living in British India forced from her home by tragedy.
Interview with Hunter Foster, Director of "Parade" at American Theater Group
(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- American Theater Group is thrilled to have Tony Award-nominated actor Hunter Foster directing our upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed musical Parade, written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) with a score by Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County). Parade runs March 2-5 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and March 9-11 at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange.
Trenton Film Society: Your Portal to the Oscar-Nominated Short Films
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The Trenton Film Society is offering movie buffs the chance to see the Oscar-nominated short films of 2022, in the categories of live-action, animated, and documentary. A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. Predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! Showings will be in person (masks encouraged but not required) at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 12.
Bordentown Thespians present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
Jacob's Sons: 1st Row: Olivia Olaff, Defnenur Gumus; 2nd Row: Aidan Bramley, Olivia McGlone, Rylie Evans; 3rd Row: Jo Russo, Adam Pollard, Brynn Bowyer, Luke Williams, Ray Hollopeter. (BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0