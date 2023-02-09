Ramapo College of New Jersey Professor Elected by American Council of the Teaching of Foreign Language (ACTFL) to Leadership of New Special Interest Group

(EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Playhouse 22, East Brunswick’s Community Theater, will present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a drama by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, starting February 10 and running through February 26. The play is about fifteen-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

