Ramapo College of New Jersey Professor Elected by American Council of the Teaching of Foreign Language (ACTFL) to Leadership of New Special Interest Group

Over $2.3 million in Middlesex County Arts, History, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants awarded for 2023
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has announced the 2023 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,326,367 to 93 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Funding support includes: Core Partners, General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year.
New Jersey: Certified Film Ready
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission, announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung, have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities: ready and prepared to cooperate with movie and television producers. Launched as a pilot in Somerset County in September 2022, the Film Ready New Jersey program is set to extend statewide this spring.
The Art of Resisting Soviet Oppression: Zimmerli Showcases Fight Against a Regime
"The Essence of Truth" (Grinding Pravda), 1975, gelatin silver print on paper and object made of compressed newspaper, 7 3/4 × 5 5/8 in. (19.7 × 14.3 cm). D20975.04. (NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Some people fight against oppression with weapons. Russian-born artists Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid chose to wield paint brushes dipped in mockery.
AfroBeats Unscripted Scheduled to Launch in March
(KEARNY, NJ) -- AfroBeats Unscripted is a tri-state-based AfroBeats talk show taking place and filmed in Kearny, New Jersey dedicated to using its platform to spotlight the next-generation leaders and talents of our African diaspora and educate the diaspora of current events, trends, and issues within our culture of today. The show is scheduled to launch in March.
RVCC Music Faculty to Present Department's Annual Recital
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design Department will present the annual Music Faculty Recital on Sunday, February 26 at 2:30pm in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The program will be coordinated by John Sichel, Professor of Music. Featured music faculty will include Jeremy Sweet, piano (Branchburg); John Loehrke, bass (New York City); Oliver Perez, saxophone (Carteret); John Sichel, piano (Mountainside); and Eldad Tarmu, vibraphone (Union City).
Xian Zhang conducts the New Jersey Symphony for Mahler's Symphony No. 3
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony in her favorite piece of music, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, on March 3 and 5 with mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, Montclair State University Prima Voce, and Starry Arts Group Children’s Chorus. Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) was an Austro-Bohemian composer and conductor of the late-Romantic era. His compositions often draw on his Jewish heritage, and he is known for symphonic works of great scale and power.
UGLY STUDIO presents An Evening with an Artist: featuring YIGSY MAGALY
(LEONIA, NJ) -- On February 10th and February 14th from 7:00pm-8:30pm, UGLY STUDIO will be hosting "An Evening with an Artist: feat. YIGSY MAGALY." People will be able to paint along on canvases with the featured artist while sipping on wine and indulging in their latest collection of art from their upcoming show: Love can be UGLY.
"Cats" National Tour comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will come to Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!
bergenPAC presents Gloria Gaynor
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents Gloria Gaynor on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:00pm. Gaynor’s legendary career spans over 50 years never losing momentum. She’s channeled her fame into support for several charities, donating not only her money but also her time and talent. She has been honored in recent years by several institutions including the Martin Luther King Jr Award, the Library of Congress, Buzz Aldrin & the APOLLO XI 50th Celebration, and the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
"Remembering Nai-Ni Chen's Choreography" - The Dance Historian is In at NYPL With Andy Chiang and NYU’s Deborah Damast
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Executive Director Andy Chiang will be joined by Deborah Damast, Clinical Associate Professor and Program Director of NYU’s Dance Education Program, to discuss the work of Nai-Ni Chen and her relationship with one of her mentors, the modern dance icon Bertram Ross, as part of NYPL’s The Dance Historian is In on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:00pm ET online via Zoom and in-person at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave. between West 64th and 65th Streets. The event is free, but registration is required.
Interview with Hunter Foster, Director of "Parade" at American Theater Group
(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- American Theater Group is thrilled to have Tony Award-nominated actor Hunter Foster directing our upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed musical Parade, written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) with a score by Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County). Parade runs March 2-5 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and March 9-11 at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange.
Playhouse 22 presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
(EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Playhouse 22, East Brunswick’s Community Theater, will present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a drama by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, starting February 10 and running through February 26. The play is about fifteen-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.
