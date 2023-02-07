ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
AUSTIN, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?

Megan Fox sparked breakup and cheating rumors over the weekend when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram and appeared to scrub all traces of her fiance Machine Gun Kelly off her social media. In the late hours of Saturday evening (Feb. 11), the actress, 36, deleted all the photos...
93.1 KISS FM

ONLY IN TEXAS: H-E-B is Selling “La Toxica” Valentines Bundles

One thing that I love about HEB is how it truly represents our Texas culture and this is a fantastic example of just that. Only in Texas, will you find a balloon that actually says 'TOXICA.' You can see that TikTok below. For those of you that don't know a 'Toxica' is a female that brings toxic behaviors to a relationship, hence the term 'toxic relationship.' I am not sure what HEB this was recorded it but it definitely looks like something that you would see in Victoria. You can also see what HEB put together for 'La Toxica's' last year.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Reminder that a Crashed Spy Balloon Started the U.F.O. Craze

Everybody is talking about the high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the weekend. SNL even had Bowen Yang portraying the balloon, his best impersonation of an inanimate object. China claims it wasn’t a “spy” balloon but a “weather” balloon and that it “accidentally” drifted over “highly guarded”...
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

