Jean “Granny” Superczynski
Jean “Granny” Superczynski, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in United Hospital Center surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 7, 1929, in Baltimore, MD. Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Morris Superczynski. She is survived...
Insulin shortage leads to panic for a Webster County woman
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) -People across the country were affected by an insulin shortage, including a woman in Webster County. Barbara Fowler was in a panic, when she discovered she couldn’t get her insulin. She discovered the shortage came as Levemir was making a new type of insulin. So,...
WV Fitness 24 is now a permanent donation location for HSHC
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Fitness 24 partnered with the Humane Society of Harrison County as a permanent donation drop off location. General Manager of WV Fitness, Nolan Tucci, said they have always loved fundraising for HSHC and wanted to do more. People could bring dog food, cat food, toys...
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
Bridgeport removes sight obstructions at library
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has removed some sight obstructions at the Bridgeport Public Library. The city trimmed some trees and shrubs and removed a sign that blocked the line of sight when pulling out of the library onto Johnson Ave. “Thanks to the hard work by...
NCWV forester shares some tips on how to try to avoid a brush fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several brush fires broke out across North Central West Virginia. West Virginia Division of Forestry service forester with Harrison, Barbour and Taylor counties, Dan Cooley, said it’s common to see brush fires on a windy day. “On days like today. You have a little bit...
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning the dishwasher. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
Witnesses recount Fairmont hotel fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday afternoon’s fire at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont left many people in need of help. 5 News saw at least 15 people outside, including several with animals that had to be rescued by firefighters. Search teams also went room to room to make sure...
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
Special Olympics WV holds the first Polar Plunge in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the temperature, members of the Buckhannon community hopped in the water to raise money for Special Olympics West Virginia. For the first time ever, Special Olympics held Polar Plunge in Buckhannon. Attendees donated money to put on their best costumes and take turns going into...
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
Local businesses help Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office get a new K9
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stanley Electric of Parkersburg, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, and several other businesses and grants were used to get the new K9 in Ritchie County. Luna will be joining the current K9, Deacon, at the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office when she and her handler, Sergeant Katrina Barnes,...
National School Counseling Week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Helping students dream big is exactly what two school counselors at Bridgeport High School do. Kristinia Robinson is the freshman and sophomore school counselor and Michael Lemley is the junior and senior school counselor. They’ve made a lasting impact on the students. Ryan Hall is...
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital reaches one of first milestones in operation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has reached one of its first milestones in operation. Since opening its doors back in September, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital has been operating at near capacity. But onw of the hospital’s pediatric specialists said she’s glad they’re able to help more...
Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal indictment has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of drugs into West Virginia, officials said. The federal indictment was returned against people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Officials said 41-year-old Juan Carlos Magana, of Sinaloa, Mexico,...
Showers Expected Sunday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures throughout today, but some counties will be seeing some showers as they wake up tomorrow morning. This has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory to be put into effect for our southern mountain counties from 7AM to Midnight tomorrow. With wintry precipitation expected, there is a chance for some slick roads tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on what to expect tomorrow as well as what is in store for the new week.
RCB student arrested on felony terroristic threats charge
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A student at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg was arrested Friday on a felony terroristic threats charge. Court documents identified the suspect -- who 5 News is naming due to his age and nature of the charge -- as 18-year-old Ayden Michael Jedju. The...
MPD asking for help identifying suspects in High St. assault
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify multiple people. According to the MPD, the people pictured are suspects in an assault that happened on Jan. 16 on High Street in Morgantown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division of the...
Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds. Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day. Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.
