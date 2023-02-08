BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures throughout today, but some counties will be seeing some showers as they wake up tomorrow morning. This has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory to be put into effect for our southern mountain counties from 7AM to Midnight tomorrow. With wintry precipitation expected, there is a chance for some slick roads tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on what to expect tomorrow as well as what is in store for the new week.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO