ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

No primates harmed during Monkey Knife Fight

EMMAUS, Pa. — Monkey Knife Fight 2023, described as “the hardest charity ride you'll ever love to hate,” is happening on April Fools' Day. It has three levels of courses available, Gorilla, Baboon and Marmoset. And that is no joke. It's a bike ride that dates back...
EMMAUS, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Even in frigid cold, some homeless people reject warming shelters

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There are warming and emergency shelters across the Lehigh Valley, meant to keep people warm as the nights get cold. Yet not everyone who is unhoused actually goes to those shelters — even as they may freeze. The differences between warming centers and emergency shelters...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

SNAP program changes create potential rise in food insecurity

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extra benefits to the federal snap program formerly known as food stamps are set to end soon in dozens of states. Gretchen Hunt walks through the aisles of the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. The non-profit serves millions of pounds of food to more than […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown resident hopes to find her Indian Ringneck parrot

The owner of an Indian Ringneck parrot is searching for her bird after it was taken by a hawk. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:10 a.m., an Allentown resident in the Cumberland Gardens area witnessed a hawk swoop down and take her parrot. She also saw her parrot...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges

NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy