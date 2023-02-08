Read full article on original website
An unusual burial place for one of Easton’s foundersLauren JessopEaston, PA
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Culture war shows no sign of slowing at contentious Central Bucks board meeting
The guy wearing a camo baseball hat and baggy winter coat was among more than three dozen people who came before the Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday night to speak about library books, democracy, indoctrination, and American freedoms. He was concerned about a children’s book that had two male...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away. The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski. She passed away over the summer after battling a...
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous
TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon. Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
lehighvalleynews.com
No primates harmed during Monkey Knife Fight
EMMAUS, Pa. — Monkey Knife Fight 2023, described as “the hardest charity ride you'll ever love to hate,” is happening on April Fools' Day. It has three levels of courses available, Gorilla, Baboon and Marmoset. And that is no joke. It's a bike ride that dates back...
Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
Philadelphia woman convicted as teen of killing WWII vet exonerated
A Philadelphia woman accused of killing a World War II veteran was exonerated Thursday after spending several years in prison.
lehighvalleynews.com
Even in frigid cold, some homeless people reject warming shelters
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There are warming and emergency shelters across the Lehigh Valley, meant to keep people warm as the nights get cold. Yet not everyone who is unhoused actually goes to those shelters — even as they may freeze. The differences between warming centers and emergency shelters...
SNAP program changes create potential rise in food insecurity
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extra benefits to the federal snap program formerly known as food stamps are set to end soon in dozens of states. Gretchen Hunt walks through the aisles of the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. The non-profit serves millions of pounds of food to more than […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown resident hopes to find her Indian Ringneck parrot
The owner of an Indian Ringneck parrot is searching for her bird after it was taken by a hawk. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:10 a.m., an Allentown resident in the Cumberland Gardens area witnessed a hawk swoop down and take her parrot. She also saw her parrot...
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
sanatogapost.com
Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges
NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said (UPDATE)
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. with the identity of the man who died of the gunshot wound. An Allentown police officer shot and killed a Coplay man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said Xavier I. Arnold, 20, allegedly assaulted another individual shortly...
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
pennrecord.com
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
PSE&G supervisor killed by former employee was New Jersey councilman
Russell Heller was a hometown guy who cherished everything Milford. And Milford loved him.
