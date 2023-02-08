On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.

