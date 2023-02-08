ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet home and garage damaged in fire

JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Worth Park District wants Lucas-Berg site to become recreation area

Worth Park District representatives have scheduled a meeting with Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th) to discuss ways to develop an intergovernmental relationship to offer the Lucas-Berg site for public recreation. Mike McElroy, president of the Worth Park District Board, said during the village board meeting Tuesday night that the...
WORTH, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
MC

Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing

On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bishop Trotter: ‘The Black church will pull Dr. Wilson across the finish line’

BISHOP LARRY D. TROTTER, pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church, other clergy and supporters, Wednesday, February 8, 2023,. endorsed mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor saying he’s been helping the community for 40 years and did so without asking for any money. Wilson said he will not take a pension and will donate his mayoral paycheck to various churches. “The only one.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL

