Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCrown Point, IN
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Related
NBC Chicago
Still Need an Illinois REAL ID? You Can Get One at the Chicago Auto Show
Although the deadline for Illinois residents to receive a REAL ID has been extended by two years, those attending the Chicago Auto Show will have a unique opportunity to bypass the wait at the Secretary of State's office. For the first time ever, the Illinois Secretary of State's office will...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet home and garage damaged in fire
JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Worth Park District wants Lucas-Berg site to become recreation area
Worth Park District representatives have scheduled a meeting with Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th) to discuss ways to develop an intergovernmental relationship to offer the Lucas-Berg site for public recreation. Mike McElroy, president of the Worth Park District Board, said during the village board meeting Tuesday night that the...
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing
On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders
CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday. According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. According to […]
Bishop Trotter: ‘The Black church will pull Dr. Wilson across the finish line’
BISHOP LARRY D. TROTTER, pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church, other clergy and supporters, Wednesday, February 8, 2023,. endorsed mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor saying he’s been helping the community for 40 years and did so without asking for any money. Wilson said he will not take a pension and will donate his mayoral paycheck to various churches. “The only one.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
947wls.com
One Chicago West Suburb was named the Safest City in the United States
Where’s the safest city in the U.S.? A study by Money Geek looked into the cost of crime per capita to determine what the safest and most dangerous cities in the United States are. The study found that Chicago’s west suburb, Naperville, only spent $156 per capita when it...
Comments / 0