Paula O'connor
3d ago

Where's the hard drive? That'll end all of this one way or another. Stop trying to grand stand republicans and just show us all of this incriminating evidence already.

april
2d ago

For one thing, the laptop went through too many hands, and the contents could be contaminated. Blame your own republicans for doing that.

Buckeye Fan
2d ago

Isn't it interesting, Jordan and Comer testify as to their own "opinion" while not under oath, as if their own hyperbiased and baseless opinions act as evidence. But testifying from the people actually involved, that know what happened first hand, while under oath, completely obliterate Jordan's and Comers baseless accusations. It's easy to see what's happening here ... they want to put out their baseless theories and hope people believe it merely because they said it, while trying so hard obfuscate actual testimony under oath.

