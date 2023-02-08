Read full article on original website
Related
UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou
Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight
Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
sportszion.com
“He doesn’t know anything” UFC President Dana White claps back at Islam Makhachev over UFC 284 promotion criticism of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev has been criticized by Dana White for his comments regarding the manner in which the UFC advertised his blockbuster fight against Alexander Volkanovski. On February 12th, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, MMA fighters Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will collide in the octagon. Champion of the lightweight division Makhachev will defend his title against the current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski full fight video preview for UFC 284 championship main event
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, following the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett interim featherweight title fight.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski
Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)
UFC 284 takes place Saturday headlined by a champion-vs.-champion showdown, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. In the main event, featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0...
Makhachev beats Volkanovski to defend UFC lightweight title
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Islam Makhachev defied a rowdy crowd and a sustained challenge from Alexander Volkanovski on Sunday to cement his supremacy in the UFC lightweight division in a grueling fight in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev defended his 155-pound belt with...
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 ‘Cold Open’ video: A battle for pound-for-pound best
It all goes down tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, as Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a massive superfight between pound-for-pound bests. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV...
MMAmania.com
Craig Jones: Brian Ortega ‘more dangerous on the ground’ than Islam Makhachev, ‘very quick’ heel hook possible for Alexander Volkanovski
Craig Jones sees the stylistic clash between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski favoring his fellow Aussie. In preparation for the big champion-versus-champion match up this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion, Jones, has been aiding Volkanovski’s grappling in camp. Known for his ankle lock and heel hook submissions, Jones can see his pupil pulling off his patented maneuver against the Sambo-based Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
sportszion.com
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Islam vs. Volkanovski
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing mixed martial arts (MMA) fans a special championship doubleheader with the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the “Champion vs. Champion” lightweight super fight between current 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev and reigning featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway “Down Under,” top 145-pound contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide for the interim division title. The winner is expected to face Volkanovski to unify the straps at some point later this year. Hometown heroes Justin Tafa (heavyweight) and Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight) will also see main card PPV action.
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, results, odds, start time, complete guide
PPV main events don't get much bigger than this one. UFC heads back to Australia on Saturday night with a champion vs. champion clash set to headline UFC 284. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line as he welcomes featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski to the division. It all takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
PFL excited about recent talks with Francis Ngannou
The PFL is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. Francis Ngannou (17-3) recently left the UFC after the two sides couldn’t find common ground on a deal. Ngannou left as the heavyweight champion and now he’s currently exploring his next steps.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 video: Joshua Culibao overcomes spin kick to the groin to choke out Melsik Baghdasaryan
Joshua Culibao bounced back from a low blow in impressive fashion. It didn’t look like the fight was going Culibao’s way after opponent Melsik Baghdasaryan struck him with a spin kick right between the legs late in the first round, but Culibao recovered and snagged a rear-naked choke in the second round to have his hand raised at UFC 284 on Saturday.
411mania.com
Randy Couture Remembers His Fight With Brock Lesnar, Comments On CM Punk’s MMA Career
In an interview with 2000 Percent Raise (via Fightful), Randy Couture spoke about his UFC 91 fight with Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar won via second-round TKO. Here are highlights:. On his fight with Brock Lesnar: “I think I was on my way to winning that fight, for sure. I had...
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder open to two-fight series against Francis Ngannou with boxing and MMA
Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. That man is former UFC heavyweight champion and current top ranked heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou (17-3). Ngannou recently split from the UFC after the two...
