UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
MiddleEasy

Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou

Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
sportszion.com

“He doesn’t know anything” UFC President Dana White claps back at Islam Makhachev over UFC 284 promotion criticism of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev has been criticized by Dana White for his comments regarding the manner in which the UFC advertised his blockbuster fight against Alexander Volkanovski. On February 12th, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, MMA fighters Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will collide in the octagon. Champion of the lightweight division Makhachev will defend his title against the current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.
MMAmania.com

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski full fight video preview for UFC 284 championship main event

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, following the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett interim featherweight title fight.
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski

Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
The Associated Press

Makhachev beats Volkanovski to defend UFC lightweight title

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Islam Makhachev defied a rowdy crowd and a sustained challenge from Alexander Volkanovski on Sunday to cement his supremacy in the UFC lightweight division in a grueling fight in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev defended his 155-pound belt with...
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 ‘Cold Open’ video: A battle for pound-for-pound best

It all goes down tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, as Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a massive superfight between pound-for-pound bests. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV...
MMAmania.com

Craig Jones: Brian Ortega ‘more dangerous on the ground’ than Islam Makhachev, ‘very quick’ heel hook possible for Alexander Volkanovski

Craig Jones sees the stylistic clash between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski favoring his fellow Aussie. In preparation for the big champion-versus-champion match up this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion, Jones, has been aiding Volkanovski’s grappling in camp. Known for his ankle lock and heel hook submissions, Jones can see his pupil pulling off his patented maneuver against the Sambo-based Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Islam vs. Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing mixed martial arts (MMA) fans a special championship doubleheader with the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the “Champion vs. Champion” lightweight super fight between current 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev and reigning featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway “Down Under,” top 145-pound contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide for the interim division title. The winner is expected to face Volkanovski to unify the straps at some point later this year. Hometown heroes Justin Tafa (heavyweight) and Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight) will also see main card PPV action.
Empire Sports Media

PFL excited about recent talks with Francis Ngannou

The PFL is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. Francis Ngannou (17-3) recently left the UFC after the two sides couldn’t find common ground on a deal. Ngannou left as the heavyweight champion and now he’s currently exploring his next steps.
MMA Fighting

UFC 284 video: Joshua Culibao overcomes spin kick to the groin to choke out Melsik Baghdasaryan

Joshua Culibao bounced back from a low blow in impressive fashion. It didn’t look like the fight was going Culibao’s way after opponent Melsik Baghdasaryan struck him with a spin kick right between the legs late in the first round, but Culibao recovered and snagged a rear-naked choke in the second round to have his hand raised at UFC 284 on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Deontay Wilder open to two-fight series against Francis Ngannou with boxing and MMA

Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. That man is former UFC heavyweight champion and current top ranked heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou (17-3). Ngannou recently split from the UFC after the two...

