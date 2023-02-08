ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Prince Kuhio Plaza | Shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii

Prince Kūhiō Plaza is a single-level regional shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii. It is the largest enclosed mall on the Island of Hawaii. Anchor stores are two Macy's stores, TJ Maxx, and Petco. Other major tenants include a 9-screen movie theatre and Longs Drugs. Sears was an anchor of the plaza until closing in 2021.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Be part of Hilo High history: Attend the 2023 Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a this weekend

A Big Island high school is celebrating its past, present and future this week, and the community is invited to come be part of its history. The 2023 Hilo High School Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a will wrap up a week of festivities that looked back at the events that contributed to the school’s storied history. This year’s Homecoming theme: “Once Upon A Time At Hilo High.”
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo

Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Gusty winds continue this weekend, heavy showers possible for Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is driving 20-35 mph trade winds over the islands. As a result parts of the state are under a wind advisory and a high wind warning. Over the weekend the winds may ease slightly but another round of windy weather is expected through next weekend, as another robust high […]
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health

Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
KURTISTOWN, HI
bigislandnow.com

Two Big Island women face felony drug charges

Two Big Island women face multiple drug charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant in December 2022 at a Hilo home. Shannon Landgraf, 45, of Pāhoa and Shaina Popp, 39, of Hilo, were indicted on several charges, including felony possession and attempted distribution of dangerous drugs which allegedly included methamphetamine, heroin and amphetamine. The narcotics search warrant was executed Dec. 21, 2022, at a residence on Ka‘apuni Loop in Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Saint Louis, Kohala win HHSAA boys basketball championships

A pair of familiar teams were left standing when all was said and done at the HHSAA boys basketball championships at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night. Saint Louis and Kohala won the Division I and II championship games, respectively. Saint Louis won its second consecutive state title, while Kohala won its […]
KAPAAU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy