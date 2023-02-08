Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Prince Kuhio Plaza | Shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii
Prince Kūhiō Plaza is a single-level regional shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii. It is the largest enclosed mall on the Island of Hawaii. Anchor stores are two Macy's stores, TJ Maxx, and Petco. Other major tenants include a 9-screen movie theatre and Longs Drugs. Sears was an anchor of the plaza until closing in 2021.
bigislandnow.com
Be part of Hilo High history: Attend the 2023 Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a this weekend
A Big Island high school is celebrating its past, present and future this week, and the community is invited to come be part of its history. The 2023 Hilo High School Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a will wrap up a week of festivities that looked back at the events that contributed to the school’s storied history. This year’s Homecoming theme: “Once Upon A Time At Hilo High.”
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo
Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
Hawaii County Council honors fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Gusty winds continue this weekend, heavy showers possible for Hilo
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is driving 20-35 mph trade winds over the islands. As a result parts of the state are under a wind advisory and a high wind warning. Over the weekend the winds may ease slightly but another round of windy weather is expected through next weekend, as another robust high […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health
Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
bigislandnow.com
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo woman charged in connection with convenience store robbery, theft of Toyota Tacoma
A 33-year-old Hilo woman is being charged in connection with a robbery at a Big Island convenience store and the theft of a Toyota truck from a Hilo business, both of which occurred earlier this month. Jessica Lancaster faces charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized control of...
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
bigislandnow.com
Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island women face felony drug charges
Two Big Island women face multiple drug charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant in December 2022 at a Hilo home. Shannon Landgraf, 45, of Pāhoa and Shaina Popp, 39, of Hilo, were indicted on several charges, including felony possession and attempted distribution of dangerous drugs which allegedly included methamphetamine, heroin and amphetamine. The narcotics search warrant was executed Dec. 21, 2022, at a residence on Ka‘apuni Loop in Hilo.
bigislandgazette.com
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
Saint Louis, Kohala win HHSAA boys basketball championships
A pair of familiar teams were left standing when all was said and done at the HHSAA boys basketball championships at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night. Saint Louis and Kohala won the Division I and II championship games, respectively. Saint Louis won its second consecutive state title, while Kohala won its […]
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
