Avalanches Kill 11 in Switzerland, Austria, Italy
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
Canadian man captures rare wildlife footage: moose shedding its antlers
‘This is like the lottery when it comes to wildlife photography,’ says Derek Burgoyne after capturing the moment
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
A 5th Climber Dies in Patagonia
The Patagonia climbing season is unfolding with several great climbs, solos, traverses and new routes, but also an alarming number of fatalities. The latest occurred on Tuesday near the base of Cerro Torre.
Lasers reveal ruins of 5th-century fortress in Spanish forest
Laser scans have revealed that what was thought to be an Iron Age hillfort in northwestern Spain is, in fact, an early medieval stronghold built in the fifth century A.D. and occupied for the next 200 years.
lonelyplanet.com
7 of the best hiking trails in Costa Rica
From coastal rainforest to mountain peaks, Costa Rica has some epic hiking routes © Simon Dannhauer / Getty Images. From popular jaunts through the coastal rainforest to arduous climbs to mountain peaks, Costa Rica has vibrant and varied landscapes that offer endless opportunities for hiking. Indeed, sometimes there’s no...
msn.com
Ten killed in Austrian and Swiss avalanches
Ten people have been killed in several avalanches across the Austrian and Swiss Alps over the weekend. Tourists from New Zealand, China and Germany were among the dead at a number of different ski resorts. Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert - the second highest -...
brides.com
The World's Most Romantic Ski Towns
Snowy mountain peaks, après-ski every afternoon, and cobblestone streets all lit up at night: These are just a few of the elements that make traveling to a ski town an undeniably romantic adventure for any couple. When winter rolls around, packing up your skis or snowboards and heading to the nearest mountain—or booking a special destination trip that takes you far from home—is one of the very best ways to pass the time with your partner. “Ski towns are inherently romantic because they celebrate nature and coziness,” says Emily Campbell, founder and executive producer of GoBella Design & Planning, a Colorado-based luxury event production company. “In nature, couples can hike or ski in beautiful, idyllic settings from snowy mountain tops to hillsides of wildflowers. Then, couples can relax at a charming restaurant, snuggled by a fire, and sip their hot toddies. Does it get much more romantic?”
Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.
Moneron: the hidden gem of Russia’s far east – photo essay
The sparsely populated Russian far east is far removed from the European part of the country, and not just because of the nine-hour flight. It has its own special climate, wild, impassable landscapes and indigenous population. The allure of this place is in the immense variety of nature and wildlife....
US News and World Report
East Germany's Last Communist Premier Dies Aged 95
BERLIN (Reuters) -Hans Modrow, who as the last Communist prime minister of East Germany oversaw democratic reforms that opened the way to German reunification, has died at age 95, Germany's hard-left Die Linke party said on Saturday. "Last night Hans Modrow left us at the age of 95. With this,...
Award-winning photographer took ‘dream’ image of a leopard at sunset: See the stunning finalists
An image of the elusive snow leopard in India has won Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award by London Natural History Museum.
