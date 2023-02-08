Snowy mountain peaks, après-ski every afternoon, and cobblestone streets all lit up at night: These are just a few of the elements that make traveling to a ski town an undeniably romantic adventure for any couple. When winter rolls around, packing up your skis or snowboards and heading to the nearest mountain—or booking a special destination trip that takes you far from home—is one of the very best ways to pass the time with your partner. “Ski towns are inherently romantic because they celebrate nature and coziness,” says Emily Campbell, founder and executive producer of GoBella Design & Planning, a Colorado-based luxury event production company. “In nature, couples can hike or ski in beautiful, idyllic settings from snowy mountain tops to hillsides of wildflowers. Then, couples can relax at a charming restaurant, snuggled by a fire, and sip their hot toddies. Does it get much more romantic?”

