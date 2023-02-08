Read full article on original website
Leadership Transition At Wenatchee Downtown Association
The Wenatchee Downtown Association (WDA) is in the middle of a transition as longtime executive director Linda Haglund leaves after 12 years and Rosa Pulido has been named as her successor. The WDA board selected Pulido in mid-January after an extensive process. She served as Business and Community Relations Manager with the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce and was already a frequent partner with the downtown business group. Pulido started her new role Feb. 1st and Haglund departs at the end of February so the pair are working closely on the transition.
Wenatchee Rescue Mission Receiving 44 Pallet Shelters This Spring
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission is receiving 44 pallet shelters to try and combat the growing homelessness crisis in the Wenatchee Valley. A pallet shelter is a low-barrier unit from the Pallet Shelter company, with the closest manufacturing facility in Everett. “This is a group that is committed to providing these...
New School Planned for Wenatchee’s River Academy
A private Christian school in Wenatchee is making plans to move into a newer and bigger building. The River Academy's petition to start construction on the new school has the city's approval. "We're blessed to already own 10 acres of land at the far south end of Miller Street, right...
Wenatchee Schools Superintendent Search Narrows
We will soon learn some more about the finalists for the open Wenatchee Schools superintendent's job. School district spokesperson Diana Haglund says the school board voted last night to narrow the list down to candidates B, E and F from a list of four semi-finalists. "At this time, they are...
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Mayors Host “State of the Cities” Community Meeting
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to speak with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford for a “Coffee & Commerce: State of the Cities” presentation Friday. During this presentation, both mayors will share some of the issues and topics affecting...
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Mayors Present “State of the Cities”
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford reflected on their work in local government and addressed issues pertaining to their cities during the “Coffee & Commerce: State of the Cities” presentation Friday. At 8 a.m., roughly 20 attendees gathered in Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s...
Improvements Are In Store For Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park
Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park is slated for improvements this year. Parks Manager Ryan Baker met with Chelan County Public Utilities commissioners this week to discuss plans moving forward. He says $450,000 will go towards re-paving the parking lot and grading around the tennis courts. "We're ending up with some...
1 killed in crash near Moses Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager was killed in car crash near Moses Lake Friday evening, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). GCSO identified the man as 18-year-old Mario Rodgriguez Jr, of Moses Lake. Deputies determined that Rodriguez was driving his Mercedes east on Road 4-Northeast and didn't stop...
Wenatchee Police Investigating Fake Bomb Left Near Convention Center
Access to downtown Wenatchee was closed off as Wenatchee Police investigated a fake pipe bomb near the Wenatchee Convention Center Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m., Wenatchee Police Department closed off access to First Street and North Wenatchee Avenue to investigate a suspicious item left near the fountain. “It was a...
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
Ecology fines ranch owners $267K for illegally damaging wetlands in Grant County
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County. Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
East Wenatchee Council Revises On Street Parking Ordinance
The East Wenatchee City Council amend an ordinance that restricts recreational vehicle parking on streets. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the revision added language including recreational vehicles such as RVs, boats and trailers are limited to a 24 hour parking limit on on city right away. "Of course that also includes...
UPDATE: 2 people dead in U.S. 2 wreck near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — Two British Columbia residents were killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth. Elizabeth M. Fortin, a 55-year-old British Columbia resident, was driving a 2000 Honda CR-V east on U.S. 2. State troopers say she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centerline and rotated counterclockwise.
Chelan County Natural Resources Discuss Leavenworth Mill Dam Rehabilitation Project
Chelan County’s Natural Resource Department is looking to rehabilitate the old Leavenworth Mill Dam site in order to address safety concerns within the Wenatchee River. Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa said the Leavenworth Mill Dam Rehabilitation and Recreation Improvement Project would help improve river safety, restore natural vegetation, and rehabilitate the dam structure near the Barn Beach area in Leavenworth.
Wenatchee woman headed to Turkey to provide aid after devastating earthquake
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman from Wenatchee is on a plane heading to Turkey Wednesday hoping to provide aid. This comes just two days after the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria. A jovial Jamie Smith kept things light on Wednesday morning,...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
Two Men Arrested For Burglary At Chelan Warehouse
Two men from Chelan face burglary and theft charges after being accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of items from a fruit warehouse. Deputies were called to a burglary reported at Chelan Fruit off of Howser Road in Chelan this week. They say video footage and an extensive investigation led...
Burglars busted with thousands of dollars in stolen items ripped off from Chelan Fruit
CHELAN - Some stiff consequences will likely be levied against two men who were reportedly caught red handed with some expensive items they stole from a fruit warehouse in Chelan earlier this week. On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year-old Santiago Alexis...
Chelan County PUD Commissioners Consider Paying $3 Million to Fix Erosion in Parks
Chelan County PUD is considering paying $3 million to address erosion issues in three of their parks. Erosion is defined as the process by which the earth’s surface gradually gets worn away by water or other natural agents. On Feb. 6, Teneille Hatmaker with Chelan PUD’s Parks and Recreation...
East Wenatchee Approves Additional Funds for Grant Road Rehab Project
The City of East Wenatchee recently approved additional funding for one of their Grant Road Preservation and Rehabilitation Projects. On Feb. 7, Public Works Manager Garren Melton updated city council on three road projects on Grant Road currently in the works: an overlay project from Valley Mall Parkway to Georgia Avenue, a concrete intersection at Eastmont Avenue and Highline Drive, and an overlay project from Georgia Avenue to Kentucky Avenue.
