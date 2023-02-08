The Wenatchee Downtown Association (WDA) is in the middle of a transition as longtime executive director Linda Haglund leaves after 12 years and Rosa Pulido has been named as her successor. The WDA board selected Pulido in mid-January after an extensive process. She served as Business and Community Relations Manager with the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce and was already a frequent partner with the downtown business group. Pulido started her new role Feb. 1st and Haglund departs at the end of February so the pair are working closely on the transition.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO