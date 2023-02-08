ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC News

Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no...
TEXAS STATE

