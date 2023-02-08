Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Policy group warns of steep ag losses without coordinated action on water
Agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley may be able to blunt a sharp decline in the years ahead if policymakers and the industry can come together on a series of strategies for reducing demand for irrigation while also increasing water supply, according to a new assessment from a prominent policy organization.
ABC News
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
DALLAS -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no...
Comments / 1