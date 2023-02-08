Effective: 2023-02-12 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 57 MINUTES AGO