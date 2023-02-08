The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers will open on Saturday, Feb. 11, operating from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at North and South County centers. Locally, warming centers are set to open in Carpinteria, at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, and in Santa Barbara, at Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO