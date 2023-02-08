Read full article on original website
Related
vidanewspaper.com
Collision Involving Oxnard Police Patrol Vehicle
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:07 PM, an on-duty Oxnard Police Department patrol officer, driving a marked black and white patrol pickup truck, was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, in Oxnard. In an effort to avoid the collision, the patrol pickup truck swerved and also collided with a private passenger bus that was stopped in traffic, near the intersection.
kvta.com
Simi Pursuit Crash; Ventura Suspect Hides In Freeway Median; Criminals Still Being Criminals
Simi Valley police say they arrested a man for drunk driving after he crashed at the end of a pursuit Friday night. Officers were working a DUI saturation detail around 10 PM when one of them spotted a vehicle traveling at 86 miles an hour in the area of Tapo Canyon and Becky.
Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken
Deputies traced the machine back to a local café where it was stolen earlier in the day.
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
Santa Barbara gas station vandalism suspect facing felony charges
A vandalism suspect was arrested following an early-morning incident at a Santa Barbara gas station.
calcoastnews.com
Three people injured in felony DUI crash in rural Santa Margarita
Three people were injured in a felony DUI crash on Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Shortly before 8 a.m., 19-year-old Luis Montesinos of Santa Maria was headed westbound on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed while intoxicated. The teen lost control while on a curve, drove off the left side of the road, over-corrected, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
Suspect arrested 42 years after 2 young women murdered in Ventura County
A suspect has been arrested in the deaths of two young women in Ventura County, a major break in a 42-year-old cold case.
crimevoice.com
Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested
February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner
February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting
Police identified Robert Valencia, 32, of Santa Maria as the victim in a weekend shooting in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns
February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
UPDATE: Man killed in Highway 101 car crash in Santa Barbara identified
One confirmed fatality after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara at the State Street off-ramp in the early morning.
Two Santa Maria residents arrested for identity theft, burglary and illegal possession of firearm
Police arrested two Santa Maria residents on Tuesday after witnesses saw the two steal a car and flee, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Two Santa Maria residents arrested for identity theft, burglary and illegal possession of firearm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
NBC Los Angeles
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest
Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
oxnardpd.org
Post Release Offender with Three Prior Gun Convictions Arrested for Firearm Possession, Second Passenger Also Arrested for Firearm Possession
SUSPECTS: Juan Rivera, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 8, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 blk. of Hemlock St. The right front passenger, identified as suspect Juan Rivera, immediately fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. Rivera was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded revolver where Rivera was taken into custody. Officers searched Rivera incident to his arrest and found Rivera to be in possession of methamphetamine.
foxla.com
Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
YAHOO!
Roundup: Murder arrest in pair of 1981 killings, sewage discharged into Arroyo Simi
VENTURA COUNTY — Local authorities on Wednesday announced an arrest in a pair of decades-old murders. The Ventura County District Attorney and Sheriff's offices said they had arrested a 68-year-old Oxnard man, Tony Garcia, in connection with two murders in 1981. The victims were 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas of Camarillo...
Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres
Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Local Drug Trafficking Organization has been Dismantled - Six Oxnard Residents Arrested
February 8, 2023 - Six Oxnard residents who were involved in the importation and distribution of at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, including illicit M-30 pills, in Ventura County were arrested during the months of November and December 2022. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office worked in close collaboration with the Oxnard Police Department Narcotics Unit during this case to ensure these dangerous drugs were not distributed throughout the county.
Comments / 0