Three people were injured in a felony DUI crash on Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Shortly before 8 a.m., 19-year-old Luis Montesinos of Santa Maria was headed westbound on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed while intoxicated. The teen lost control while on a curve, drove off the left side of the road, over-corrected, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

SANTA MARGARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO