Santa Barbara County, CA

Collision Involving Oxnard Police Patrol Vehicle

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:07 PM, an on-duty Oxnard Police Department patrol officer, driving a marked black and white patrol pickup truck, was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, in Oxnard. In an effort to avoid the collision, the patrol pickup truck swerved and also collided with a private passenger bus that was stopped in traffic, near the intersection.
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Three people injured in felony DUI crash in rural Santa Margarita

Three people were injured in a felony DUI crash on Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Shortly before 8 a.m., 19-year-old Luis Montesinos of Santa Maria was headed westbound on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed while intoxicated. The teen lost control while on a curve, drove off the left side of the road, over-corrected, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
crimevoice.com

Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested

February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner

February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns

February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest

Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

Post Release Offender with Three Prior Gun Convictions Arrested for Firearm Possession, Second Passenger Also Arrested for Firearm Possession

SUSPECTS: Juan Rivera, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 8, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 blk. of Hemlock St. The right front passenger, identified as suspect Juan Rivera, immediately fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. Rivera was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded revolver where Rivera was taken into custody. Officers searched Rivera incident to his arrest and found Rivera to be in possession of methamphetamine.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
SANTA PAULA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres

Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Local Drug Trafficking Organization has been Dismantled - Six Oxnard Residents Arrested

February 8, 2023 - Six Oxnard residents who were involved in the importation and distribution of at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, including illicit M-30 pills, in Ventura County were arrested during the months of November and December 2022. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office worked in close collaboration with the Oxnard Police Department Narcotics Unit during this case to ensure these dangerous drugs were not distributed throughout the county.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

