Santa Barbara County warming centers to open Saturday

The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers will open on Saturday, Feb. 11, operating from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at North and South County centers. Locally, warming centers are set to open in Carpinteria, at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, and in Santa Barbara, at Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
SHORT STOPS: February 9, 2023

The Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 overall and claimed the Citrus Coast League title with a perfect 8-0 league record after one last win at home before the playoffs. Carpinteria hosted Hueneme for Senior Night, and the Warriors started all seniors in the game and honored the team’s class...
