We lived in Carpinteria for nearly ten years before moving to Ventura last summer, and for most of that time I’d hoped to find a place to shape surfboards in town. For a few of those years we lived in a farmhouse up on Foothill Road and I converted an old redwood shed on the property to a shaping bay, and that was pretty sweet. But as is often the case when renting, we had to leave eventually (the owners got weird), and then landed in a condo by the Salt Marsh. Soon after, I found a shaping bay to rent in Ventura and was back to hoping to find a spot to shape in town.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO