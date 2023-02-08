ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event

While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by.   On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Coastal View

Think and make it so

We lived in Carpinteria for nearly ten years before moving to Ventura last summer, and for most of that time I’d hoped to find a place to shape surfboards in town. For a few of those years we lived in a farmhouse up on Foothill Road and I converted an old redwood shed on the property to a shaping bay, and that was pretty sweet. But as is often the case when renting, we had to leave eventually (the owners got weird), and then landed in a condo by the Salt Marsh. Soon after, I found a shaping bay to rent in Ventura and was back to hoping to find a spot to shape in town.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Coastal View

Coastland now open on 5000 block Carpinteria Avenue

Coastland, a retail store with products made by local students, has reopened at 5036 Carpinteria Ave., next to Jack’s Bagels. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. The store, launched by the nonprofit Pro Deo Foundation, offers handmade products...
CARPINTERIA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Mock Trial Winners

(Photos courtesy Ventura County Office of Education) Trinity Pacific Christian School in Thousand Oaks is the winner of this year's Ventura County High School Mock Trial competition. Oak Park finished in second place and Westlake High third. This year's competition among 21 high schools in Ventura County was held at...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
OnlyInYourState

It’s Official: Southern California’s Very Own Buellton Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

“Explore” and “discover” are buzzwords for travel lovers. We get excited at the prospect of new places, foods, and experiences, and for that, small towns will always have a special kind of allure. If you are wondering which is the best small town in Southern California to start with, look no further. Matador Network recently published a list of the country’s best small towns to visit in 2023 and the lovely town of Buellton is one you don’t want to miss.
BUELLTON, CA
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition

These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coastal View

SHORT STOPS: February 9, 2023

The Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 overall and claimed the Citrus Coast League title with a perfect 8-0 league record after one last win at home before the playoffs. Carpinteria hosted Hueneme for Senior Night, and the Warriors started all seniors in the game and honored the team’s class...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Stanley

Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
LOS ANGELES, CA

