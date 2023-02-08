Read full article on original website
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event
While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by. On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Coastal View
Think and make it so
We lived in Carpinteria for nearly ten years before moving to Ventura last summer, and for most of that time I’d hoped to find a place to shape surfboards in town. For a few of those years we lived in a farmhouse up on Foothill Road and I converted an old redwood shed on the property to a shaping bay, and that was pretty sweet. But as is often the case when renting, we had to leave eventually (the owners got weird), and then landed in a condo by the Salt Marsh. Soon after, I found a shaping bay to rent in Ventura and was back to hoping to find a spot to shape in town.
Mysterious billionaire toymaker is holding legendary Calif. hotel ‘hostage’
Why one of California's luxury hotels still hasn't reopened after 1,000 days.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's
I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken
Deputies traced the machine back to a local café where it was stolen earlier in the day.
Coastal View
Coastland now open on 5000 block Carpinteria Avenue
Coastland, a retail store with products made by local students, has reopened at 5036 Carpinteria Ave., next to Jack’s Bagels. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. The store, launched by the nonprofit Pro Deo Foundation, offers handmade products...
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
kvta.com
Ventura County Mock Trial Winners
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Office of Education) Trinity Pacific Christian School in Thousand Oaks is the winner of this year's Ventura County High School Mock Trial competition. Oak Park finished in second place and Westlake High third. This year's competition among 21 high schools in Ventura County was held at...
OnlyInYourState
It’s Official: Southern California’s Very Own Buellton Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year
“Explore” and “discover” are buzzwords for travel lovers. We get excited at the prospect of new places, foods, and experiences, and for that, small towns will always have a special kind of allure. If you are wondering which is the best small town in Southern California to start with, look no further. Matador Network recently published a list of the country’s best small towns to visit in 2023 and the lovely town of Buellton is one you don’t want to miss.
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition
These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
‘Hiding in plain sight’: California officials say suspect in cold case murders lived in area for decades
California officials say that the man who killed two women in 1981 has been “hiding in plain sight” for decades. Law enforcement from Ventura County and Oxnard announced the arrest of Tony Garcia on Thursday in the cold case deaths of Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek, who were killed almost one year apart.
Coastal View
SHORT STOPS: February 9, 2023
The Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 overall and claimed the Citrus Coast League title with a perfect 8-0 league record after one last win at home before the playoffs. Carpinteria hosted Hueneme for Senior Night, and the Warriors started all seniors in the game and honored the team’s class...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California
The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
kvta.com
Simi Pursuit Crash; Ventura Suspect Hides In Freeway Median; Criminals Still Being Criminals
Simi Valley police say they arrested a man for drunk driving after he crashed at the end of a pursuit Friday night. Officers were working a DUI saturation detail around 10 PM when one of them spotted a vehicle traveling at 86 miles an hour in the area of Tapo Canyon and Becky.
