ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
yumadailynews.com

LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals

ARIZONA -- After Arizonans elected Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrats in the statehouse had high hopes for the new session, but their proposals to support the LGBTQ community have been repeatedly thwarted by a Republican majority well into its second year of championing measures that take direct aim at LGBTQ Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Photos by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr and Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy