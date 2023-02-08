Read full article on original website
LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals
ARIZONA -- After Arizonans elected Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrats in the statehouse had high hopes for the new session, but their proposals to support the LGBTQ community have been repeatedly thwarted by a Republican majority well into its second year of championing measures that take direct aim at LGBTQ Arizonans.
Senate Republicans rejected Hobbs’ choice to lead the AZ Dept of Health Services
After a long and often contentious hearing, the Arizona Senate’s newly created Committee on Director Nominations gave a recommendation to one of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ appointees but rejected another over disagreements with public health policies. Dr. Theresa Cullen, the former Pima County director of public health, was nominated...
Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Photos by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr and Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.
