chulavistatoday.com
California Coastal Commission issues permit for Navy Pier's conversion into 'Freedom Park'
The California Coastal Comision on Thursday issued a permit that would convert Navy Pier into a public park along the North Embarcadero on San Diego Bay. The project is being spearheaded by the Port of San Diego and the USS Midway Museum to establish Freedom Park, nodding to San Diego’s military history. The park’s opening is anticipated for 2028.
chulavistatoday.com
Bobcat Struck By Vehicle Returned To Wild After San Diego Humane Society Care
A bobcat believed to have been hit by a car and treated for three weeks by the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife team is enjoying its first full day back in the wild Thursday. "Seeing this bobcat return to the wild is what it's all about for us," said...
chulavistatoday.com
Endangered Mouse Certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS as Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care
A 9-year-old endangered Pacific pocket mouse raised by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance received a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS on Wednesday for being the oldest living mouse in humane care. Pat the Pacific pocket mouse was fondly named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart. He was born on July 14, 2013,...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Supervisors vote 4-1 to review current janitorial, landscaping, and security contracts
The County of San Diego will review it's current janitorial, landscaping, and security contracts after a 4-1 vote from the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after a company wrongfully discharged one of its employees. County Chairwoman Nora Vargas issued the proposal, which requests for the Department of Purchasing and Contracting...
chulavistatoday.com
Homeless Suspect Shot by Chula Vista Police Dies in Hospital
The homeless man who was shot by Chula Vista Police after allegedly holding another man hostage at knifepoint has died and been identified on Thursday by police. Chula Vista Police fatally shot 37-year-old Perri Sammarco, after being called on Sunday at about 7:45 p.m. to an apartment building on the 600 block of Moss Street in response to multiple callers reporting two people possibly setting up camp in the stairwell. Callers reported hearing “banging on doors, yelling and possibly using drugs or dealing with mental illness,” according to Lt. Adam Sharki.
chulavistatoday.com
Sheriff's Department Plans Extra DUI Patrols for Super Bowl Sunday
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced it would be cracking down on impaired drivers this Superbowl Sunday to keep roadways safe. Sheriff’s Deputies are expected to conduct increased impaired driving patrol on Feb.12 at 3 p.m. and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday. “A reminder -- DUI doesn't...
