The homeless man who was shot by Chula Vista Police after allegedly holding another man hostage at knifepoint has died and been identified on Thursday by police. Chula Vista Police fatally shot 37-year-old Perri Sammarco, after being called on Sunday at about 7:45 p.m. to an apartment building on the 600 block of Moss Street in response to multiple callers reporting two people possibly setting up camp in the stairwell. Callers reported hearing “banging on doors, yelling and possibly using drugs or dealing with mental illness,” according to Lt. Adam Sharki.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO