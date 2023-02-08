ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Coastal Commission issues permit for Navy Pier's conversion into 'Freedom Park'

The California Coastal Comision on Thursday issued a permit that would convert Navy Pier into a public park along the North Embarcadero on San Diego Bay. The project is being spearheaded by the Port of San Diego and the USS Midway Museum to establish Freedom Park, nodding to San Diego’s military history. The park’s opening is anticipated for 2028.
Homeless Suspect Shot by Chula Vista Police Dies in Hospital

The homeless man who was shot by Chula Vista Police after allegedly holding another man hostage at knifepoint has died and been identified on Thursday by police. Chula Vista Police fatally shot 37-year-old Perri Sammarco, after being called on Sunday at about 7:45 p.m. to an apartment building on the 600 block of Moss Street in response to multiple callers reporting two people possibly setting up camp in the stairwell. Callers reported hearing “banging on doors, yelling and possibly using drugs or dealing with mental illness,” according to Lt. Adam Sharki.
Sheriff's Department Plans Extra DUI Patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced it would be cracking down on impaired drivers this Superbowl Sunday to keep roadways safe. Sheriff’s Deputies are expected to conduct increased impaired driving patrol on Feb.12 at 3 p.m. and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday. “A reminder -- DUI doesn't...
