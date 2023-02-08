Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Two events ahead at local parks
If you’re one of the many bird fans out in WSB-land, Seattle Parks environmental educator Nicole Parish-Andrews has an invitation for you:. Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Environmental Education Unit will be hosting 2 bird-watching events for the Great Backyard Bird Count on February 17th and 18th in West Seattle. One at Westcrest Park on the 17th from 3-4:30 pm (meet at the picnic tables near the P-patch), and one at Camp Long on Saturday the 18th from 10-11:30 am. You can attend just one or both. No previous birding experience? No problem! We will have naturalists there to help guide you and your family and also provide binoculars to borrow. Join us as we explore the wonderful world of birds in our beautiful local parks!
westseattleblog.com
Scenes from almost-Valentine’s Day edition of West Seattle Art Walk
6:01 PM: Love is in the air, and art is almost everywhere, tonight – the February West Seattle Art Walk is on!. AT WEST SEATTLE REALTY: Our first stop, the expansive new offices of West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), where you’ll find an art installation – including paintings and fashion – by LA Wiltbank. Music by Harrison B, too!
westseattleblog.com
Spaghetti, diamonds, cabaret, comedy, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday!. SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). BOOK CLUB FOR ADVENTUROUS READERS: 1:30-2:30 pm at the Senior Center...
westseattleblog.com
‘THE LAST ACT’: West Seattle filmmaker telling a story that’s both personal and universal
We’ve reported before on West Seattle filmmaker Amy Benson‘s work, including the award-winning “Drawing the Tiger.” This time, she’s telling a personal story – which is also one that’s ahead for us all, one way or another:. I am making my first personal...
westseattleblog.com
Love, sweet love: Donuts for your Valentine!
If somebody you love is a Krispy Kreme fan – or maybe you yourself can’t resist the glazed treats – here’s a Valentine’s Day deal. The Madison Middle School PTSA is selling Krispy Kreme donuts again, for pickup outside the school on Valentine’s Day afternoon. You need to get your order in by 8 pm Saturday night (February 11th). Here’s the link for ordering – $15/dozen. If you just can’t commit in advance, they do expect to have some donuts available for walk-ups (cash or PayPal). Donut pickup will be 3:30-4:30 pm Tuesday (February 14th) outside Madison, 3429 45th SW.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 options!
(Driftwood logs at Lincoln Park) February’s second weekend has begun, and we have some options for you today/tonight:. SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. SOFTBALL PITCHING CLINIC: Softball players registered with...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Morning package grabber; meeting reminder
Mike, who sent the video and report, says this happened near 12th SW and SW Kenyon. MEETING REMINDER: You’re invited to hear from and talk with police at the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting this Thursday, in person or online. The featured guest will be from the city’s Unified Care Team, which deals with encampments. The meeting’s at 7 pm Thursday (February 16) at the precinct (2300 SW Webster); online and phone attendance info is in our calendar listing.
westseattleblog.com
LIGHT RAIL: West Seattle ‘further studies’ items get briefest of briefings
Toward the end of a four-hour meeting today, the West Seattle portion of Sound Transit‘s light-rail “further studies” briefing lasted just a few minutes. That was not entirely surprising, since the rest of the briefing for the ST Board’s System Expansion Committee included sections for which big decisions have yet to be made.”Gotta fish or cut bait pretty soon here” is how ST board member Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell put it regarding those decisions. ‘
westseattleblog.com
SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION PLAN: 4 ways to have your say
(From presentation on Seattle Transportation Plan presented to Pedestrian Advisory Board earlier this week) Reminder today from SDOT – its second phase of community input to shape the Seattle Transportation Plan has a week and a half left:. The STP is our commitment to building a transportation system that...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: West Seattle High School cases lead to masking recommendation
Thanks for the forward. West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance has sent families this note:. There have been multiple positive COVID-19 cases identified in the past week here at WSHS. In response, the district is implementing a COVID testing event and recommended masking protocol at WSHS. Out of an...
westseattleblog.com
Mayor’s next choice for Department of Neighborhoods director: Jenifer Chao
Six months after appointing Greg Wong as Department of Neighborhoods director, Mayor Harrell moved him to deputy mayor. Six months after that, the mayor has just announced a new DoN nominee. From today’s announcement:. Today, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that he will appoint Jenifer Chao to serve as...
westseattleblog.com
BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys win district-tournament opener
The second round of the high-school basketball postseason has begun!. (WSB photos by Patrick Sand) Tonight at West Seattle High School, the Wildcats won their first game in the district tournament. Strong defense as well as offense took WSHS to a 60-41 victory over visiting Mercer Island. Top Wildcat scorer...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Fred Felleman announces Seattle Port Commission reelection campaign
This year’s primary and general elections will include two Seattle Port Commission seats. The first campaign announcement is from Fred Felleman, the longest-serving commissioner, who’s seeking a third 4-year term in Position 5. He was first elected in 2015 with 58 percent of the vote, then reelected in 2019 with 72 percent. He says he’s hoping “for the opportunity to continue advancing the Port’s triple bottom line focused on commerce, community, and climate.” His background is in marine conservation, and he notes that in the past few years, “the Port continues to make unprecedented investments in infrastructure such as Terminal 5 and the new international arrivals facility, in addition to tens of millions for community programs while advancing its climate goals 10 years early.” You can read his full announcement here. Felleman, a Ballard resident, is the first to send a campaign announcement for this seat, which is elected in a countywide vote; it’s early in the season, with the formal Filing Week not until mid-May, and the primary on August 1st.
westseattleblog.com
BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS teams both play Seattle Prep as postseason continues
Both West Seattle High School basketball teams played postseason games against Seattle Prep tonight – on opposite sides of the city. The girls played Prep at Ballard, and won 66-40, for a third-place finish in the Metro League tournament. They move on to the district championships with a 3:30 pm game next Tuesday at Bellevue College, vs. either Bishop Blanchet or Juanita.
