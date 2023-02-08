Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clears air on lack of relationship with LeBron James, breaking all-time NBA scoring record

Read full article on original website
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Stephen A. Smith says Michael Jordan is the "greatest scorer," not LeBron James
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith debates whether or not Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is a better scorer than LeBron James.
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was seen smiling on the Lakers bench after the team traded away Russell Westbrook, leading to fans making jokes.
Michael Jordan and LeBron James didn't have the 'bandwidth' to sit for Bill Russell documentary
The people interviewed for the Netflix documentary "Bill Russell: Legend" is a who's who of NBA history. However, two notable names are missing.
Patrick Beverley Called Out Shams, Who Responded By Breaking News That He Was Traded
PatBev called out Shams and got traded.
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’
Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges
Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
Spurs trade Josh Richardson to Pelicans at the deadline for Devonte' Graham and multiple draft picks
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs made another move at the deadline, sending Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte' Graham and four second round picks. The 29-year-old shooting guard adds valuable shooting and a veteran presence to the Pelicans, and San Antonio adds to their growing treasure trove of draft capital. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the deal.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade James Wiseman
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons (in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks).
NBA trade deadline tracker 2023: Every player, draft pick moved
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and what a whirlwind it was. Trade season kicked off in a big way over the weekend, with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving being traded from Brooklyn to Dallas to team up with Luka Doncic. It got even more chaotic in the early hours...
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Feb. 9
There are four games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Bucks-Lakers, Bulls-Nets, and Suns-Hawks games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers
The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
What time is the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Date, top targets including O.G Anunoby and John Collins
It's now a race against the clock. The NBA's trade deadline is looming as teams work the phones to either add or unload talent before it's too late. We've already seen some blockbuster deals with Kevin Durant heading to Phoenix and Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. The Lakers also finally made a move to beef up their roster, sending out Russell Westbrook and a 2027 lightly protected first-round pick in exchange for the trio of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.
Jakob Poeltl trade grades: Raptors address hole at center; Spurs strengthen Victor Wembanyama odds
It turns out that the reports of the Raptors being interested in Jakob Poeltl ahead of the trade deadline were true. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. It's currently unknown what the protection is around that first-round pick.
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking extend their three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The big question is: will the Pelicans feature Western Conference All-Star starter Zion Williamson? Zion has missed 27 games this season, including the last 19 in a row.
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: NBA players hilariously react on social media to a wild day of moves around the league
The dust has settled on a chaotic NBA trade deadline that had no shortage of drama. Headlined by blockbuster moves for Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, the deadline had the league in pandemonium, with Twitter notifications keeping everyone awake as the moves kept coming in. From Josh Hart...
Jay-Z Shows Off Two Killer Watches in One Week
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Some guys have all the luck, huh? Jay-Z started off his week at the Grammys palling around with folks like Kendrick Lamar, The-Dream, and LeBron James’s agent Rich Paul. Beyoncé was nice enough to bring him to the ceremony, where she was robbed—robbed!—of the big prize again, so he put on something nice. His wristwear was particularly extravagant: Jay wore the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300.
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back
A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
