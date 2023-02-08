Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clears air on lack of relationship with LeBron James, breaking all-time NBA scoring record

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO