Montgomery County, MD

whatsupmag.com

SPCA's Paws at the Mall Event to Take Place Feb. 19

Annapolis, MD - SPCA's Paws at the Mall "Heart Healthy Maryland Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk" will take place February 19th from 8:00am – 11:00am at Westfield Annapolis. Free Admission but Donations Welcome. Paws for the Cause of Heart Health in a joyous stroll around the halls of Westfield...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

City animal control officer to the rescue

College Park Animal Control Officer Rebecca Bailey loves her job because it gives her the opportunity to help animals. “They don’t have a way to advocate for themselves”, she said. “I know I’m meant to do this job.”. An animal control officer (ACO) has a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Repurposed Chapel Hosts Vendors of Vintage Clothing and Art

The Ministry of Brewing hosted Bmore Flea’s vintage pop-up shop, a market for local artists and resellers to put their passion and talents on display. The repurposed chapel was the perfect environment for vendors and attendees alike to share a passion for vintage clothing, art, and sustainability. The chapel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dundalk. 15-year-old Danyra Wester (5’3 160lbs). Last seen Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a blue jean jacket, pink pants, pink crocs, pink and black backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Safe Streets Grant Program Awards $7.5 Million to Montgomery Parks

The Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program awarded Montgomery Parks with $7.5 million towards facilitating safe access to parks, trails and recreation facilities through 2026. Director of Montgomery Parks Mike Riley hopes the funding will help the county reach their Vision Zero goals, which seeks to eliminate fatalities...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Guardians located of child found sobbing, restrained in stroller

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the guardians of the child have been located. Baltimore City Police are asking for your help getting information about an apparent case of child neglect. Police say that just before 11:15 this morning, police were called to the rear alley...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for Isaac’s Poultry Market (Former Pizza Hut Location on Darnestown Rd and Quince Orchard Rd)

Isaac’s Poultry Market at 12167 Darnestown Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Pizza Hut, is scheduled to open the week of February 20th. The restaurant is being opened by Rob Gresham, a lifelong MoCo resident and the former Director of Operations at CAVA. The restaurant will feature American roasted chicken, wings, sandwiches, and salads. You can view the full menu here.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Couple married 20 years dies in Lanham house fire, family says

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A couple married for 20 years has died in an early-morning house fire in Prince George's County, firefighters say. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. The couple was supposed to go on a cruise on Sunday, according to family.
LANHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants

Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Planners Working on Ways to Get Residents to Walk More

Montgomery County’s first comprehensive Pedestrian Master Plan lists ways to get more people walking and being safer while doing so. The 180-page plan is in draft form. A public hearing is set for March 23. The goal is “to make walking safer, more comfortable, more convenient, and more equitable...

