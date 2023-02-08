Read full article on original website
whatsupmag.com
SPCA's Paws at the Mall Event to Take Place Feb. 19
Annapolis, MD - SPCA's Paws at the Mall "Heart Healthy Maryland Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk" will take place February 19th from 8:00am – 11:00am at Westfield Annapolis. Free Admission but Donations Welcome. Paws for the Cause of Heart Health in a joyous stroll around the halls of Westfield...
Bay Net
Pet Of The Week – LuLu, Rescued From Dumpster In Chesapeake Beach
Through her ordeal, she seems determined not to hold it against anyone. She is thriving at the shelter and enjoying the love everyone gives her, but she is looking for a home of her very own. Lulu will be up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and available this Friday,...
Looney's Pub in Bel Air showed their support for law enforcement with free meals
On the anniversary of those officer deaths and following the two officers shot this week, local eateries are showing their support for law enforcement.
streetcarsuburbs.news
City animal control officer to the rescue
College Park Animal Control Officer Rebecca Bailey loves her job because it gives her the opportunity to help animals. “They don’t have a way to advocate for themselves”, she said. “I know I’m meant to do this job.”. An animal control officer (ACO) has a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
Brookside Markets provided free lunch to all first responders
And to honor and thank all first responders, one of Baltimore's best sub shops said lunch was on them.
thegreyhound.org
Repurposed Chapel Hosts Vendors of Vintage Clothing and Art
The Ministry of Brewing hosted Bmore Flea’s vintage pop-up shop, a market for local artists and resellers to put their passion and talents on display. The repurposed chapel was the perfect environment for vendors and attendees alike to share a passion for vintage clothing, art, and sustainability. The chapel...
15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dundalk. 15-year-old Danyra Wester (5’3 160lbs). Last seen Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a blue jean jacket, pink pants, pink crocs, pink and black backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
mymcmedia.org
Safe Streets Grant Program Awards $7.5 Million to Montgomery Parks
The Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program awarded Montgomery Parks with $7.5 million towards facilitating safe access to parks, trails and recreation facilities through 2026. Director of Montgomery Parks Mike Riley hopes the funding will help the county reach their Vision Zero goals, which seeks to eliminate fatalities...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Guardians located of child found sobbing, restrained in stroller
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the guardians of the child have been located. Baltimore City Police are asking for your help getting information about an apparent case of child neglect. Police say that just before 11:15 this morning, police were called to the rear alley...
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Isaac’s Poultry Market (Former Pizza Hut Location on Darnestown Rd and Quince Orchard Rd)
Isaac’s Poultry Market at 12167 Darnestown Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Pizza Hut, is scheduled to open the week of February 20th. The restaurant is being opened by Rob Gresham, a lifelong MoCo resident and the former Director of Operations at CAVA. The restaurant will feature American roasted chicken, wings, sandwiches, and salads. You can view the full menu here.
Couple married 20 years dies in Lanham house fire, family says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A couple married for 20 years has died in an early-morning house fire in Prince George's County, firefighters say. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. The couple was supposed to go on a cruise on Sunday, according to family.
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Lucky Maryland Lottery Player Wins 'Cash4Life' On Ticket Sold At Baltimore Liquor Store
A lucky Marylander will receive $1,000 a day for life after a lucky draw with a Maryland Lottery ticket from a Baltimore liquor store, officials say.The unidentified player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the Feb. 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors, located at 7005 Security Boulevard, according t…
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
mymcmedia.org
Planners Working on Ways to Get Residents to Walk More
Montgomery County’s first comprehensive Pedestrian Master Plan lists ways to get more people walking and being safer while doing so. The 180-page plan is in draft form. A public hearing is set for March 23. The goal is “to make walking safer, more comfortable, more convenient, and more equitable...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
