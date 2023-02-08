Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
City of Boynton Beach teams up with Chariots of Love to give 11-year-old Gio his Magic Wheels
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — To roaring applause behind a big rig truck adorned in flames, 11-year-old Gio made his entrance Friday night. Valerie Mathieu’s nonprofit Chariots of Love provides free mobility equipment for those in need. "We thought Giovanni was a perfect age in the perfect face for...
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up
Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
A hidden gem for independent movie fans in Boca Raton closes
A signature theater for fans of foreign and independent films in Boca Raton is shutting down. The Living Room Theater, a cozy movie theater and café at Florida Atlantic University, closed its doors on Feb. 9th. The South Florida cinema is just the latest victim of a dwindling independent and commercial theater scene.
Quiet Waters dirt bike trail may be in the path of Turnpike Interchange project
Deerfield Beach – The saga of Southwest 10 Street – now years in the telling – is taking on a new twist: the state’s plan to improve access to the Florida Turnpike along that corridor will impact the mountain bike trail at Quiet Waters Park. The...
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Black Chamber of Commerce's Ascension Awards gala in West Palm this weekend to honor achievement
The Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County will honor distinguished success in business and community during a gala Saturday night, Feb. 11. The chamber's 11th Annual Ascension Awards ceremony will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center. More than 300 people are expected to attend. The festivities begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m.
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
Cru Lounge Heads to West Palm Beach
“Catch a vibe” at this hookah lounge and restaurant chain
Pompano Beach is prepping for Tiger Trail Festival, its annual Black History Month celebration
Pompano Beach -The Tiger Trail Festival was started in 1995 by the Blanche Ely High School class of 1970 and has been put on annually ever since. The festival includes musical acts, food, and local vendors that bring the community together to celebrate Black History Month. “We do the festival...
Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way
Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton
CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
15th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project brings community together to fight hunger
One of the biggest community collaborations to fight hunger – the St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project – will be marking its 15th year on Saturday, March 11th at the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market. The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project combines the artistic talents of...
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in Florida
A major store chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new spot in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the fast-growing convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened a new Florida location in Lake Worth, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Find your Valentine at Humane Society of Broward County’s annual ‘Adopt a Sweetheart’ event
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - February is the month of love and the Humane Society of Broward County is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year. The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Adopt a Sweetheart” event. Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the furry friend of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center.
Woodfield Country Club Sues Mom, Daughter Over Alleged Bad Driving Incident
Boca Raton Country Club Seeks $338,000 For October Crash. But No Citation Was Issued… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club is suing a mom and her daughter for more than $300,000 after the daughter allegedly crashed into the Woodfield Country Club sign […]
Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend Feb. 10 and beyond
Hosted by Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, this plant sale will showcase dozens of high-quality vendors in select areas throughout the garden's 20-acre tropical paradise. There will be an excellent selection of plants, shrubs, trees, and garden accessories. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11...
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control offering $14 adoptions through February
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets for the entire month of February. Dogs and cats will come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and with a county license tag. WPBF to the Rescue: Big Dog Ranch Rescue expanding service...
