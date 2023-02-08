Read full article on original website
JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
A James Madison University student from the Williamsburg area who was killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as "a man of substance."
JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified
Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Settle named new Culpeper Town Police Chief
Christopher Settle has been promoted to Police Chief, replacing Chris Jenkins who retired in January. Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates. The recruitment process. included an interview with the Town Manager, Public Services Director and Human Resources Director. “It’s an honor to be named only the 6th...
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
Sisters dedicate their lives to helping students
Mary Robinson and Priscilla Slaughter are two sisters who have a combined tenure in Louisa County Public Schools of 105 years and counting.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Drunk driver sentenced for 2022 fatal Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to a fatal drunk driving crash learned how long he'll spend behind bars at the Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday. The judge sentenced Cristian Salinas-Perez to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The 21-year-old...
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
Police: Man hit by pickup on Richmond Avenue in Staunton
STAUNTON — Police said a pedestrian was struck Tuesday night by a pickup on Richmond Avenue in Staunton, according to a report. The incident took place at about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Frontier Drive. Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department,...
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
Man hurt in shooting in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers were called to 930 Harris Street for a report of a disorder at around 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and the officers secured the area while evidence technicians responded to the scene.
Greene County crash deadly
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning along Route 33 Business. Spokesperson Corrine Geller said that state police responded to a crash just after 7 o’clock in the 9-thousand block of Spotswood Trail. A section of highway near Ice House Road in Stanardsville was closed for several hours in both directions.
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
