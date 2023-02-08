ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?

Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
TEXAS STATE
thedallasgarden.com

Easy Guide to Growing Potatoes in North Texas

Growing potatoes at home is easy and fun. In this guide, I’ll teach you the simple techniques for planting potatoes in your North Texas garden. Mid-February through early March is the best time for planting potatoes in North Texas. This gives potato plants enough time to get established before the intense heat arrives.
TEXAS STATE
texassaltwaterfishingmagazine.com

Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine March 2023

When it comes to fishing the Gulf Coast, Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine is the premiere resource for anglers. Our staff is made up of the most experienced... READ MORE. Order your Subscription to the best Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine! Receive both the printed Magazine mailed to you monthly as well as access to all our... READ MORE.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Operation Lone Star Border Security Ops by the Numbers

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Dude! Dairy Queen is just different in Texas.

You can only get a Steak Finger Country Basket or a Hungr-Buster at a Texas Dairy Queen. The reason why goes back to a franchise owner who wanted his restaurants to offer local flavor. The Country Basket. The BeltBuster. The Dude. If you’ve been in Texas long, you probably recognize...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks

DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
TEXAS STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Construction commences on 147-MW Texas solar project

Avantus (formerly 8minute) celebrated the groundbreaking and continued development of the Galloway 2 Solar Project in Concho County, Texas. Once completed, the project will serve as a dedicated 147 MWDC/110 MWAC resource for Texas’ energy grid, generating enough clean electricity to provide power for 60,000 Texans. Galloway 2 is...
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

TX lawmakers push bill requiring insurance for police

Democrats in Texas have been calling for new police reforms in the state. Some lawmakers say requiring insurance for police officers might be less challenging than passing legislation to end qualified immunity. Texas drivers are required to have insurance when they are on the roads. Some hospitals in the state...
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?

Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Wants to Know: What is Redlining and How Has it Impacted the Black Community?

Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievement, but it's also a time to reflect on the past and learn from it. Redlining is a form of financial discrimination, a term first coined in the sixties that had already been happening to the Black community for years. This discrimination prevented Black people from getting loans and other financial help, which created a domino effect in other parts of their lives.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy