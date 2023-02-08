Read full article on original website
Who Is Mallorie Rasberry on HGTV’s ‘Home Town’? Meet Erin Napier’s Longtime Best Friend
Fans of Erin and Ben Napier love learning more about their community in Laurel, Mississippi. The small town is the location of the hit HGTV series Home Town, with a cast full of friends and family members who assist in their home renovation projects. Mallorie Rasberry has become a favorite on the program with her helpful DIY tips. Get to know more about the TV personality by scrolling below.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
It’s available in five colors, and it’s so comfortable.
Dad's Genius Hack for Reheating Cold Pizza Has People Obsessed
TikTokers were quick to give this a try!
These 5 Home Design Elements Are Going Out of Style
If you're paying the mortgage, you get to make the decisions.
Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.
Nate Berkus Says Launch of New Home Collection Marks the Next Chapter in His Career: 'It's a Big Deal'
PEOPLE chatted with the interior designer about his new line, Nate Home, and how it’s “been years in the making” Nate Berkus has officially launched his long-awaited home line, Nate Home! In partnership with mDesign, the new collection features an array of elevated pieces — from bedding essentials to organization items — inspired by the interior designer's travels and firm belief that every home should tell a story. Berkus, who is "very vehemently anti-trend," says he knew what he wanted to achieve with this line from the very start. "The...
Mom Makes Harrowing Discovery While Searching For Lost Remote In The Couch
Kacie is a TikTok user who has a very busy schedule, like most mothers out there. She runs her own business and she has four little ones to look after, so you can imagine how much of a time crunch she has on a daily basis. When she made this...
What Happened to Randy Sherrell From ‘Home Town’? Why He Left the HGTV Show
Renovating properties on HGTV’s Home Town takes a talented team of people! Erin and Ben Napier have introduced viewers to several of their friends and team members who help their projects come to life. Randy Sherrell is a woodworker whose contributions to the program did not go unnoticed. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to him and why he left the show.
Woman discovers 21 authentic Tiffany & Co. boxes while cleaning out in-laws’ basement
A woman discovered 21 boxes from Tiffany & Co. while cleaning out her in-laws’ basement!. A TikToker who goes by @somedayhappened was cleaning out her in-laws’ basement with her sister-in-law when the duo stumbled upon something unexpected and amazing: a stockpile of boxes from Tiffany & Co. After...
Woman Ignores Haters and Paints Floor Tile for Gorgeous Kitchen Makeover
Paint goes anywhere you want.
