Candace Passino
2d ago

the idea that old equals dependant care is just a institutional greed .many elders have thought out age in place and don't want to lose everything they ever worked for to a stinky NH..the capture of the elderly and their end years is disgusting, the nursing homes make them spend down everything to get Medicaid, they lose their savings and then their homes and lands that's what the system that feeds off the old does now..they use dementia now as a cash cow calling everyone who has it incapable to make decisions.

MARY COCHRAN
2d ago

Aging in place can be exhausting for the adult child. The parent is difficult and controlling. Becomes abusive. When a 90 yo man with a cane decides he is going to inspect the roof or go in the attic and won't listen to reasoning, that creates a dangerous situation for the daughter and father. And you're always worried about someone calling the police.

Jt
3d ago

Situation dependent, no one size fits all.

