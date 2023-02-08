ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yellowhammer News

Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant

Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County

A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County. The new automotive manufacturer will bring...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
elmoreautauganews.com

After 16 years as Solid Waste Officer for Autauga County, John-Paul O’Driscoll to begin New Florida adventure

Top Photo: From left are Harold Hammond, John-Paul O’Driscoll and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. In his report to the Prattville City Council Tuesday, Mayor Bill Gillespie wanted to show some appreciation and love to Autauga County Solid Waste Officer John-Paul O’Driscoll, who has announced he will be moving from the area.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Former Dari Delite demolished

The former Dari Delight building, which had been vacant for years, was demolished this week by the city of Clanton. The building had previously been condemned by the city, and Mayor Jeff Mims said a lien will be put on the property for the city to recoup its expenses through property tax payments on the property.
CLANTON, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
specialtycropindustry.com

USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
wdhn.com

Pedestrian killed in Pike County

TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Suspect charged with criminal mischief

Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect accused of property theft and criminal mischief. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; citing the incident took place between January 7, 2023 and January 8, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Holt Street. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...

