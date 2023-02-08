Read full article on original website
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
Yellowhammer News
Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant
Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
alabamanews.net
Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County
A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County. The new automotive manufacturer will bring...
WSFA
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
wtvy.com
State superintendent addresses concerns after guns found at multiple schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School safety is a priority for parents and educators. In the last week, guns have been found on at least two school campuses in our area. One of those guns was discovered at an Autauga County school. Now, the system has taken steps to increase school safety.
elmoreautauganews.com
After 16 years as Solid Waste Officer for Autauga County, John-Paul O’Driscoll to begin New Florida adventure
Top Photo: From left are Harold Hammond, John-Paul O’Driscoll and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. In his report to the Prattville City Council Tuesday, Mayor Bill Gillespie wanted to show some appreciation and love to Autauga County Solid Waste Officer John-Paul O’Driscoll, who has announced he will be moving from the area.
sylacauganews.com
Basketball Area Tourney results are in — who’s heading to regionals next week?
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Eight boys’ and girls’ South Talladega County basketball teams will continue their seasons with sub-regional play next week. The Sylacauga, B.B. Comer, and Winterboro girls will host their sub-regional contests, while the other five teams will hit the road to try and advance past the first round of the playoffs.
Clanton Advertiser
Former Dari Delite demolished
The former Dari Delight building, which had been vacant for years, was demolished this week by the city of Clanton. The building had previously been condemned by the city, and Mayor Jeff Mims said a lien will be put on the property for the city to recoup its expenses through property tax payments on the property.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
specialtycropindustry.com
USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
wvasfm.org
Suspect charged with criminal mischief
Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect accused of property theft and criminal mischief. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; citing the incident took place between January 7, 2023 and January 8, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Holt Street. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is...
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
Alabama Dodges Police Transparency, Hiding Violent Body Camera Footage from Public
The lead-up to the release of body-camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols included public calls for calm out of fear that citizens might riot after seeing the violent footage. While there were some protests and isolated incidents, the rioting did not happen. But in Alabama, those fears...
WSFA
Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
