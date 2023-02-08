Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook had a 'heated verbal exchange' with Lakers coach Darvin Ham before he was traded

By Bryan Kalbrosky,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13z2oy_0kh9oiik00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. But already, all eyes are on Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, who was included in a three-team trade that sent D’Angelo Russell as well as Jarred Vandrbilt and Malik Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers, is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA.

Fans were reminded why during Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Near the end of the first half, the nine-time All-Star and former MVP refused to leave the court after he was subbed out by Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

According to league insider Adrian Wojnarowski, this exchange caused some tension between Ham and Westbrook (via ESPN):

“Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of the game late in the second quarter.

Voices were raised in the locker room, but discussion turned back to trying to win the game against the Thunder, sources said.

Ham closed the game with Westbrook, who had 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Ham and Westbrook dapped up before leaving the arena later in the night.”

It was a bizarre sequence of events that nearly caused a delay-of-game penalty for the Lakers before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was eventually able to actually take his free-throw attempts.

Even though Ham and Westbrook reportedly “dapped up” before leaving the arena and this seemed like a relatively common non-issue, perhaps this was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Westbrook’s tenure in Los Angeles.

This was apparently a microcosm of a bigger issue for the franchise, per Jovan Buha (via The Athletic):

“There is an addition by subtraction element to the Lakers dealing Westbrook. The situation had become untenable over the past week or so, multiple team and league sources close to the situation told The Athletic. Both sides were ready to move on from a partnership that never really made sense to begin with.”

Less than three hours after Woj’s report about the raised voices in the locker room, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were involved in discussions for a three-team trade that would send Westbrook to the Jazz.

Before the night was over, the three-team trade reached an agreement. Now, the Jazz are expected to buy out the remainder of Westbrook’s contract.

We may never know if the exchange directly led to what may turn into the final game in Los Angeles for Westbrook, but the timing of the reports feels noteworthy — even though the Lakers have clearly been shopping Westbrook for quite some time.

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers would acquire final piece to championship puzzle in this mock trade
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Danny Green on why he didn't join Lakers after being bought out
Los Angeles, CA41 minutes ago
Russell Westbrook to sign with the Clippers
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marshawn Lynch said the NFL fined him $1.2 million during his career for his media avoidance
Seattle, WA11 hours ago
Timberwolves' Luka Garza named MVP of G League Next Up Game
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Thunder: Jalen Williams called All-Star Weekend a 'surreal' experience
Oklahoma City, OK11 hours ago
The NBA should be ashamed for honoring Karl Malone during All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City, UT18 hours ago
Kings' Domantas Sabonis calls rookie Keegan Murray special
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Anthony Edwards’ harsh but fair critique on NBA player rest seemed very similar to Kobe Bryant’s
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald
Norman, OK2 days ago
Former UNC standout Brad Daugherty gets a Daytona 500 win
Chapel Hill, NC9 hours ago
Rockets in the news: Jabari Smith Jr., Rafael Stone, Tilman Fertitta
Houston, TX1 day ago
On this day: 12 am Milkman's Special; Wolkowyski cut; Crawford trade
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton Jr. reflects on playing in the Rising Stars game
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama not opposed to Rockets or any other team in 2023 NBA draft
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Rafael Stone says he’s fully aligned with Rockets ownership on rebuilding plan
Houston, TX1 day ago
Celtics' Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Boston, MA19 hours ago
Bulls requested two first round picks for G Alex Caruso
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Patrick Beverley predicted joining his hometown Chicago Bulls 11 years ago
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Russell Westbrook's joining the Clippers and fans wondered about the potential with Paul George
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Dennis Schroder is showing a good attitude about being moved to the bench
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Wyc Grousbeck on why the Boston Celtics made Joe Mazzulla full head coach
Boston, MA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy