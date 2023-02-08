ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo announces Pikmin 4 release date and adorable dog friend

By Josh Broadwell
Pikmin 4 will release in summer 2023, Nintendo announced during the February Nintendo Direct, and there’s an adorable canine companion this time too. The Pikmin 4 release date is July 27, 2023, and Nintendo debuted a new trailer packed with details as well.

A new set of astronauts lands in a world that looks suspiciously like your average backyard. In regular Pikmin fashion, everyday objects become gigantic obstacles, and you need the help of a Pikmin army to shift things like plastic buckets, garden hoses and more. The usual suspects, like red, fire-resistant Pikmin, return, but there’s a new face in town this time.

Pikmin 4 introduces Ice Pikmin, who can freeze opponents when you launch enough of them.

There’s also an adorable yellow dog who follows you around. We’re not really sure why or what the pupper offers in terms of practical use, though it looks like they help carry items back to the ship and can ferry your team across water. And in the harsh world of Pikmin, where death and ruin are just a misstep away, any cuddly companion is a valuable addition.

Pikmin 4’s release date comes just over 10 years after Nintendo released Pikmin 3 for the Wii U and three years after Nintendo ported Pikmin 3 to the Switch in a deluxe version.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

