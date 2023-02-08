ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

ARIZONA G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Kemery Martin (6-0 sophomore) G Jayda Curry (5-6 sophomore) G Leilani McIntosh (5-5 senior) F Peanut Tuitele (6-1 senior) F Evelien Lutje Schipholt...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Thoughts and observations from a busy night of Arizona Wildcats sports

Fun fact: I wasn’t born and raised in Tucson. Just raised. My roots are in Huntington Beach, California. But before you scoff and roll your eyes, my family moved to the Old Pueblo — not the “Dirty T” — in 1997. You know, the year every follower of the University of Arizona cherishes.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Projecting the lineup as Arizona softball opens the season in the Candrea Classic

It seems like just yesterday that Arizona softball was waiting to hear whether it would make the NCAA postseason for the 35th straight season after ending the regular season 33-20. The Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series for a team that ended tied for last in the Pac-12 was huge in head coach Caitlin Lowe’s first season at the helm as the team wrapped things up with a win in Oklahoma City and a 39-22 record.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Arizona vs. California prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9 (Wildcats win big)

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats got a big win over No. 7 UCLA on January 21 and since then they’ve been rolling. The Wildcats have won four in a row over Pac-12 opponents and are up to second in the conference, just a half game behind UCLA. Arizona is 21-3, one of the best and most consistent teams in the nation in a topsy-turvy year of college basketball. The Cal Bears are not.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Photos: University of Arizona, day two of the Candrea Classic

The Wildcats run-ruled Kansas 15-2 to open their day before later run-ruling Long Beach State 9-1 during round two of the Second Annual Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., February 10, 2023. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Playoff dreams still alive for Tucson High following Open Division playoff loss

Peoria — There’s a silver lining to Wednesday’s Open Division Playoff loss for the No. 25 Tucson Badgers, who fell on the road to No. 8 Liberty 82-69. While a loss in the postseason normally means the end of the season, the Badgers will still have a chance to compete for the 6A State Championship starting next week.
TUCSON, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo

The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation

Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Neon Prophet and Chicago Bar

The desert reggae band Neon Prophet has been playing a weekly show at Tucson’s Chicago Bar since 1984. In 2021 British author, Harvey Burgess, recently completed a book, Reggae Night, chronicling the group’s long history, colorful members, community impact, and symbiotic relationship with the venue. Producer: Andrew Brown.
TUCSON, AZ

