ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three former Calipari era players that would help UK mightily right now

Kentucky's 2022-23 season that had preseason expectations of a return trip to the Final Four instead, has been near a nightmare. Through 24 games, UK is 16-8 and 7-4 in conference play. However, the team has just one quad one win and is on the thick of the NCAA Tournament bubble as it is currently a consensus projection to be among the last four in the dance, which would send them to Dayton for the First Four.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today

John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches

Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Harbor posts blazing-fast time in Millrose Games

Future South Carolina football player and track and field athlete Nyckoles Harbor competed against the best in the country on Saturday, and he held his own. Harbor, running in the Millrose Games against professional athletes, was one of eight in the 60-meter event. Harbor finished in seventh posting a time...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Supporters double down on regulation of 'gray machines' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal gambling or games of skill, the debate over certain gaming machines in Kentucky is likely finding an arena in Frankfort. Supporters are doubling down on regulation of what they consider to be skill game machines. Operators of the machines — which can be found in...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Get ready, stay ready for ESG attempts

“So if you stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready, and that is how I run my life,” actor-turned-philosopher Will Smith once said. While that’s good counsel for life in general, it’s also worthwhile advice for lawmakers wanting to protect Kentuckians and our public pension systems from progressive activists seeking to inject their personal radical environmental, social and governance (ESG) ideology into investment decisions involving the commonwealth’s public pension funds.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky All-State choir sings 'National Anthem'

The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. Kentucky All-State choir sings ‘National Anthem’. The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. February 10: An unexpected price hike, a rare zoo …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 10, 2023. Myriad Meadery opens in Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy