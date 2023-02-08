ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Watch: Spectacular underwater footage captures orca ‘orchestra’ in icy Antarctica waters

A crewmember on board a Coast Guard ice-cutting ship got spectacular underwater sights – and sounds – of a pod of orcas swimming nearby as the ship sailed toward Antarctica. USCG Fireman Niall Shannon attached a Go-Pro to a string and set it underwater just off the Polar Star’s bow in January. The footage shows several orcas – also known as “killer whales” and a minke whale swimming in the icy waters near the ship, even capturing one orca whale breaching through the surface. All the while, the camera recorded the whales’ distinctive calls. “Finally got a good recording of the orchestra,” he posted on his Instagram page during one video captured on Jan. 4. A second video posted nearly two weeks later showcased the camera’s encounter with a minke whale. The Polar Star, based in Seattle, travels to Antarctica’s McMurdo research station every year to break up miles of ice that, in some places, can be as much as 21 feet thick.
CNN

Inside the 'ghost ships' of the Baltic Sea

Plunging into the icy waters surrounding Scandinavia, divers Jonas Dahm and Carl Douglas search for vessels claimed by the deep, what they call the "ghost ships'' of the Baltic Sea.
Outsider.com

Internet Weighs in After Shark Decapitates Diver

After a great white shark decapitated a diver early this month, the internet is giving its thoughts on the tragedy. The unfortunate soul, Manuel Lopez, was diving off the coast of Mexico at the time. Unfortunately, this also marks 2023’s first fatal shark attack. After the news broke about...
cruisefever.net

Concept for a 60,000 Passenger Cruise Ship Is Shaped Like a Turtle

Different companies and cruise lines have come up with some interesting cruise ship concepts over the years. We’ve seen the one mile long Freedom ship and the cool looking 430,000 gross ton Project Trimaran, but now there’s a concept that’s a giant turtle shaped cruise ship that can carry up to 60,000 passengers.
KVCR NEWS

An unusually high number of whales are washing up on U.S. beaches

Researchers are trying to figure out a mystery: Why are so many humpback whales, right whales, and other large mammals dying along the U.S. East Coast? One possible explanation is a shift in food habits. And while theories are circulating that blame the growing offshore wind industry, scientists say there's no proof to support that idea.
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Cape Cod Photographer Stumbles Upon Frozen Shark Washed Up On Icy Beach

Talk about an incredibly rare sight, especially for this time of year. A dead and partially frozen shark washed ashore of an iced over beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts this past weekend. A local photographer, Amie, was walking the beach when she stumbled upon the carcass, according to the New York Post. The shark was discovered on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis around 2:30 PM, and the photographer, Amie Medeiros, snapped a picture of the creature laying lifeless on its […] The post Cape Cod Photographer Stumbles Upon Frozen Shark Washed Up On Icy Beach first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DENNIS, MA
JudyD

Mr. Beast Didn't Show Everything About His December Challenge in Antarctica

Two weeks ago on Twitter, Mr. Beast asked: "I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?", to which Elon Musk replied: "Starlink works in even the most remote regions of Antarctica", prompting Jimmy "The Beast" to respond, " That would have been nice to know a week ago 🤦‍♂️"
The Independent

Huge fin whale plays with pod of dolphins off Cornwall coast

Mesmerising aerial footage shows a huge fin whale playing alongside dolphins off the coast of Cornwall.Drone footage filmed by local cameraman Gareth Tibbs shows the 17 metre-long mammal off the Isles of Scilly alongside its much smaller companions on 7 February.There has been a lot of whale activity around the islands this winter, Tibbs explained.“What this footage shows is actually just the relationship that the dolphins and the whales have together. They’ll often travel around together and the whale often follows a small pod of dolphins on its nose.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
finance-monthly.com

Road-Tripping To Iceland On A Budget

In this article, we’ll provide helpful tips and tricks to help you plan a budget-friendly road trip to Iceland. From researching cost-effective routes to finding the best deals on accommodation, this post has all the information you need to plan a memorable and affordable road trip to Iceland. Save...
forscubadivers.com

A Safe Swim With Sharks Takes A Bit Of Forethought – Not Excluding The Navy

I goes without saying that a safe (or safer) swim with sharks takes forethought/planning. No one is exempt, regardless of your swimming ability and confidence in the water. Wherever and whenever there is a potential for sharks to be nearby, preparation is a good thing. Preparation includes anything from understanding shark behavior to a full-out tactical preparation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy