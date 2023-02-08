ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Online is getting all your favourite Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games

By Iain Harris
 3 days ago

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are getting many classic games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance.

Nintendo announced the news during the latest direct, revealing that a bevy of nostalgic favourites would be available to NSO subscribers later today. All the Game Boy titles shown will be available on a basic NSO subscription and the expansion pass, whereas GBA Advance games will only be available to those with the latter, at the time of writing.

When it comes to Game Boy, you're getting Tetris, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Super Mario Land 2, Metroid 2: Return of Samus, and much more. More classics, such as The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and the Pokemon Trading Card Game, will be added in due time.

That's not all, either. Regarding Game Boy Advance, you're getting The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Super Mario Advance 4, WarioWare Inc, and heaps more. Like before, old favourites like Future: Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zedo Maximum Velocity, Golden Sun, and more will be added in due course.

There's a touch of customisation to all of this, too. You can play all these classics with Game Boy, GB Pocket, and GB Colour filters. You'll also be able to play any of the games mentioned with a pal through multiplayer, although you won't need the cable this time around, just a good ol' internet connection.

Want to see everything that was announced? Check out our Nintendo Direct February 2023 summary for all the goodness and more.

