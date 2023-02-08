ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp gets April release date

By Jordan Gerblick
 3 days ago

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is launching on April 21, Nintendo has announced.

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally revealed the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date after the game suffered a lengthy delay last year seemingly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Even before that, it was delayed from its original December 2021 release window to Spring 2022. Now, and for the first time, we have a concrete release date for the pair of remakes.

As you might've already guessed from the title, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remastered collection of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The two games were originally released for the Game Boy Advance and were the first in the series to make their way out of Japan. However, the franchise has since gone quiet in recent years, and so Re-Boot Camp will be a long-awaited return for fans.

The story sees Andy, Max, Sami and more familiar heroes battling it out in turn-based tactical action across two story campaigns. Alongside the two main campaigns, there's also a mode that lets you design your own maps and share them with friends, and another where you can take on your buddies in PvP battles online or locally with up to four players.

Today's Nintendo Direct also gave updates on a number of Switch exclusives coming in 2023 , including Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , Metro Prime Remastered , and Pikmin 4 .

Looking for something to play today? Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available right now.

