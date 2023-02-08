Feel free to Tweet again as much as you like

What you need to know

Twitter users were having trouble sending Tweets or retweeting posts.

A "daily limit" error was causing the problem with an arbitrary per-day limit.

The issue seems to have been resolved after a roughly 2-hour outage.

Update 7:00 PM ET 2/8/23: The problem looks to be resolved and users can Tweet again. The original post follows:

If you're like me, you probably Tweet a few times per day. Today, on my seventh Tweet at around 5 PM ET, Twitter told me that I had reached the "daily limit for sending Tweets." I wasn't sure what to make of this but it looks like I'm not alone.

After reaching out to friends and colleagues, it appears that a change has been made at Twitter that's preventing people from sending Tweets. While my limit appears to be 6 Tweets, other users are reporting that they've sent zero Tweets today and still can't make new ones. Twitter's policy states that users are limited to 2,400 Tweets per day, so something isn't adding up.

Twitter has been making lots of changes ever since Elon Musk took over the company but it's not known if this change was intentional or not. More than likely, this was an unintentional error that occurred after today's launch of new 4,000 character limit Tweets for some users.