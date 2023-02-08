ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
HometownLife.com

Why trading Aaron Rodgers would be better for health of Packers' salary cap than keeping him

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s looking more and more like the Green Bay Packers’ best option should quarterback Aaron Rodgers return for another season is to trade him. For all the rumors being thrown around connecting him to the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and any other number of teams looking for a quarterback, the bottom line is having Rodgers on the roster this season would be worse for the Packers’ salary cap outlook than if he were traded.
