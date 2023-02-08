Read full article on original website
beltontigerathletics.com
Lady Tiger Powerlifters Compete at Temple & Salado
On Wednesday, 12 members of the Lady Tiger Powerlifting team traveled to Temple to compete in the Wildcat Invitational. The team tied with Temple for second place with 35 points, but Temple had one more first place finisher. Thus, the Lady Tigers brought home a third place finish. It was an outstanding meet for the team, with almost every member performing a new personal record (PR) in the competition.
beltontigerathletics.com
SBMS Track Tryouts 2/13-17
7th Grade will have practice at 6:30am the first week, then Monday- Wednesday practice with meets on Thursdays. 8th will practice after school until 5pm. ALL THROWERS 7TH AND 8TH WILL PRACTICE AFTER SCHOOL ONLY IF YOU JUST THROW AND NOT IN A RUNNING EVENT. SOUTH BELTON 2023. Track Schedule.
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS Boys Basketball Come Up Short vs North Belton MS
BMS Tigers will be back in action for the district tournament on Saturday Feb. 11th. 8th grade will be at North Belton MS and 7th grade will be at South Belton MS.
Stony Point thrives under direction of new coach
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Stony Point Tigers began the season with something to prove, as they were reigning district champs with a new head coach, Antoine Thompson. Thompson became the youngest head coach in school history when he took the helm over the summer, and his energy is infectious. “Even some days when you feel […]
beltontigerathletics.com
SBMS 8B Travel Itinerary to Midway for District Tournament 2/11
Here is the bracket for the district tournament . It is single elimation. We will leave from. SBMS 9am and play at 11am against NB. If we win we play again 1pm, if we lose we will be. finished playimg. We will have a bus coming back to SBMS. Bring...
Austin High School head baseball coach arrested for assault
Austin High School head baseball coach William Brown was arrested Thursday for assault, according to a letter from Austin High School Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford.
KVUE
Austin High School baseball coach arrested, accused of kicking student in face
Austin High School Baseball Coach Billy Brown was arrested on Feb. 7. Brown is accused of kicking a student in the face and was charged with assault.
247Sports
Bears receive 2024 commitment from Lumberton EDGE Brock Jackson
Baylor fans received a surprise on Thursday when Brock Jackson committed to the Bears. The EDGE from Lumberton High School located just outside of Beaumont chose Baylor over eleven other offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Colorado, Cornell, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA. Jackson earned a Baylor offer during the spring and made several visits to Baylor during that time. A star off the edge for his Lumberton Raiders, Jackson put up impressive stats as a junior posting 64 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a whopping 21 quarterback hurries.
Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Receives Big-Time Raise
Texas Longhorns men's basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry has received a much-deserved raise amid an unprecedented season for the program.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis Killeen Varsity Tournament Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis team will be traveling on Friday the 10th to Killeen to compete in their Winter Tournament. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 7:00 A.M. The anticipated return time to the Athletic Facility is by 7:00 P.M. Sites. Killeen High School: A Boys Singles,...
What Texas’ SEC football schedule may look like
The Big 12 announced Thursday the conference came to an agreement with Texas and Oklahoma for the two schools to leave the conference one year earlier than the original plan.
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
KWTX
‘The whole town came together’: Lampasas rallies behind family of woman killed in I-14 hit-and-run
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The community of Lampasas is showing support for the family of Corinna Pope, nearly three months after she was killed. On Saturday, organizers held a chili fundraiser and silent auction event at the Lampasas VFW Post. “As a mom myself, the world just keeps going,” Corinna’s...
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
KBTX.com
Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
fox44news.com
Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash
Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
