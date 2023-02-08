CONWAY, S.C. – Raking in his fourth season as the leader of the Presbyterian College lacrosse program, head coach Eric Clakeley and co. complete their final preparations for the beginning of a new season at the tail end of the weekend, starting the 2023 rundown at Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The first draw control of a veteran-laden roster’s campaign will take place at noon.

