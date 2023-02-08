Read full article on original website
Plea in jail crack case
Career crack dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison. Laurens – A Clinton man is headed to prison for the next 15 years after pleading guilty earlier this week to a drug distribution charge, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday. Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, of Clinton,...
Caregiver pleads guilty
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
Stix & Nets Ready
CONWAY, S.C. – Raking in his fourth season as the leader of the Presbyterian College lacrosse program, head coach Eric Clakeley and co. complete their final preparations for the beginning of a new season at the tail end of the weekend, starting the 2023 rundown at Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The first draw control of a veteran-laden roster’s campaign will take place at noon.
Softball This Weekend
As preseason preparations wind to a close, the Presbyterian College softball team and fifth-year head coach David Williams await the dawn of a brand-new campaign this weekend, welcoming three visiting schools to the Pinnacle Blue Hose Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Weather permitting, the nine-game tournament (with neutral meetings sprinkled throughout) starts off a 12-day period where PC will remain on their home field, officially anointing new facility upgrades at the season’s first pitch tomorrow.
