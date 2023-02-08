ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

China's dumb spy balloon lie undercuts Beijing's anti-American narrative

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJdlB_0kh8Y4Kg00

A salvage operation to recover China ’s downed spy balloon sets the stage for a protracted diplomatic humiliation for the communist regime.

“They've caught China red-handed,” the Heritage Foundation ’s Michael Cunningham told the Washington Examiner. “They have what they need to literally tell the world, ‘Look, we just caught China in a huge lie.’”

That rebuke offers more than just payback for President Joe Biden , who endured days of embarrassment as civilians from Montana to South Carolina watched the balloon make its slow course across American airspace. The tandem detection of a similar balloon in Latin American skies attests to what U.S. officials are characterizing as a wide-ranging surveillance program that Beijing has conducted without respect for sovereign airspace.

“There is an ongoing operation to recover the balloon's components; we’re analyzing them to learn more about the surveillance program,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday. “We already shared information with dozens of countries around the world both from Washington and through our embassies. We're doing so because the United States was not the only target of this broader program, which has violated the sovereignty of countries across five continents.”

MYSTERY WRAPPED IN A SPY BALLOON: WHY DID CHINA BLOW UP BLINKEN VISIT?

The controversy figures to reinforce U.S. efforts to coordinate a trans-Atlantic approach to competition with China, which will require overcoming Beijing’s economic influence in countries such as Germany and Hungary .

“The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior, where we see that China over the last years has invested heavily in new military capabilities, including different types of surveillance and intelligence platforms,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg , a former Norwegian prime minister, in a joint press conference with Blinken. “We need to be aware of the constant risk of Chinese intelligence and then step up what we do to protect ourselves.”

China’s diplomatic corps mustered only a scant rebuttal on Wednesday to the briefings that U.S. officials have offered to foreign governments.

“It is hoped that the U.S. will communicate with other countries based on facts,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a press briefing after denouncing Biden’s response to “the unintended entry of the unmanned Chinese civilian airship.”

Mao and her colleagues maintain that the balloon was “used for meteorological and other scientific research” rather than intelligence gathering and that it was blown off course "due to the influence of westerly winds.” Those defenses have drawn a scornful response from American observers.

“They claimed that it's a weather balloon that went off course, yet they didn't tell us that it was going off course until we discovered it,” retired Adm. Harry Harris, who served as U.S. ambassador to South Korea from 2018 to 2021, told the House Armed Services Committee in a Tuesday hearing. “It beggars the imagination what they're saying over there.”

The unconvincing rhetoric raises the possibility that Chinese diplomats, at least, were blindsided by the intelligence operation.

“My best guess is that the foreign ministry was caught off guard when this happened, and this was the best they came up with in the heat of the moment and the need for responding quickly,” the American Enterprise Institute’s Michael Mazza surmised. “I don't think we should be surprised at China's potential incompetence here. They're not really any more competent than we are. We can be pretty incompetent when it comes to this stuff.”

Blinken evinced little interest in the question of which Chinese government agency or leader may have been involved in the program.

"The fact is, China engaged in this irresponsible action, in violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law," Blinken told reporters. "And, as we've noted as well, we're not alone in this. Countries across five continents have also had surveillance balloons overfly their territory, which is why we're sharing this information with others."

If Blinken's message is effective, then Chinese officials may have stumbled into a controversy that weakens one of their core diplomatic narratives. In response to U.S. allegations that Beijing represents a threat to the “rules-based international order,” Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping and other senior officials have claimed that they adhere to the international laws promulgated under the auspices of the United Nations.

“In a nutshell, China bids to reduce the US claim of ‘rules-based international order’ to an imperialist will intending to unilaterally impose rules made by a small number of countries,” a pair of scholars based in Hong Kong and Beijing wrote in a recent article for the Chinese Journal of Comparative Law . “In so doing, China aims to separate the ‘rules-based’ order from the prevailing international legal order embodied in the norms, principles, and institutions emancipated from the UN system, thus depriving the ‘rules-based’ order of its legitimacy in terms of international rule of law.”

That message is designed to resonate most with “the majority of the nations in international society who do not have a say in the rule-making process,” as the article put it. Yet the surveillance balloon controversy enabled Blinken to condemn Beijing for "violat[ing] international law and U.S. sovereignty" through the deployment of the balloon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The audience that we really have to have in mind is these third countries, in particular in the developing world,” said Cunningham. “China has been bending over backwards to get developing states on its side ... and [the United States can] turn around and say, 'Oh, by the way, you know, that balloon that's been flying over your country, or over your neighbor's countries, that China said was just a weather balloon gone astray? That was a spy balloon. We have one of them. Check this out.”

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
msn.com

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
275K+
Followers
76K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy