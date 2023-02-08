ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Red Hot Chevy SS Is Straight From The BoostDistrict

The Super Sport (SS) nomenclature has represented many variants within the Chevrolet lineup, ranging from performance packages to “Lick’em-Stick’em” marketing techniques. Between 2013 and 2017, “The Chevrolet SS” stood for a hot little sedan sent over to the United States from the land down under, where it was known as the Holden Commodore. Although, this BoostDistrict SS is quite a bit more “Red Hot” than when it left the factory.
AMD Offers Subframe Solutions For Camaro, Firebird, And Nova Owners

Classic cars like the Camaro, Firebird, and Chevy II Nova have been on the road for over half a century. Owners who enjoy putting miles on these iconic rides spend plenty of time on upkeep, but there are certain parts that need to be looked at for replacement on a regular basis, like the subframe assembly.
TMI Is Taking The TRIM Awards Nationwide In 2023

The TRIM Awards at the SEMA Show is the automotive world’s most prominent interior fashion show. TMI Products created the TRIM Awards to highlight the best automotive interior work in the custom car space, and it’s looking to take things to a new level in 2023 with the TMI Road Tour.
1974 Caprice Donk Shocks Lamborghini Aventador In Roll Race

Automotive enthusiasts come in all shapes and sizes, and their tastes in cars vary as much as they do. On today’s episode of things you’re not likely to ever see, we have two vehicles matched in a roll race that are polar opposites in almost every way. One of Europe’s finest Italian supercars versus the “Fire Donk,” a 1974 Caprice convertible that would typically never be described using words like high-performance, fast, or powerful. Until now, that is.
