Automotive enthusiasts come in all shapes and sizes, and their tastes in cars vary as much as they do. On today’s episode of things you’re not likely to ever see, we have two vehicles matched in a roll race that are polar opposites in almost every way. One of Europe’s finest Italian supercars versus the “Fire Donk,” a 1974 Caprice convertible that would typically never be described using words like high-performance, fast, or powerful. Until now, that is.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO