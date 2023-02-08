Read full article on original website
Former Oregon Ducks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Geoff Schwartz join show; 2023 signing day recap: Talkin’ Ducks
The Talkin’ Ducks crew attended Oregon’s recruiting event at the Beaverton Nike campus on Feb. 1 and caught up with several former Oregon Ducks including Marcus Mariota, De’Anthony Thomas, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dan Fouts, Ahmad Rashad, Hroniss Grasu and Verone McKinley III. Also interviewed were Bo Nix, freshman...
Emerald Media
Oregon softball falls 7-3 in season opener
As Kedre Luschar stood in the box, waiting to receive the pitch, Maryland’s pitcher spun the ball with her fingers in her glove. She raised the ball and her glove up above her head to start her windup. As her arm was circling around, she dropped her shoulder, which...
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
Texas battling Oregon for Justin Williams
Conroe, Texas - The Texas Longhorns are locked in a battle with the Oregon Ducks for 2024 big time linebacker Justin Williams.
