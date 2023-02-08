Read full article on original website
Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital
Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
ksl.com
Teen shoots self in toe, then friend fires at clerk in mistaken retaliation, police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Two teenage boys were recently arrested in a bizarre shooting outside a Cottonwood Heights 7-Eleven store. The boys initially believed the store clerk had shot one of the boys, prompting his friend to shoot at the clerk, according to police. They discovered later, however, that the boy had actually shot himself.
KSLTV
Matheson Courthouse delayed after stabbing; two in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Official proceedings were delayed at Matheson Courthouse Friday after two men arrived for court, one with a stab wound to the leg. Both men are now in custody, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Initially, the stabbing victim was taken for medical treatment, while the other person was taken into custody.
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
2 arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to recovery of gun, illegal drugs: SLCPD
Reports of "suspicious activity" has led to the arrest of two individuals after police recovered dangerous weapons and illegal drugs in their possession on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
ksl.com
Small drug debt leads to stabbing investigation in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of stabbing another man earlier this week in West Valley over a small amount of money owed in a drug deal has been arrested. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery with serious injury, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.
ksl.com
1 stabbed in vehicle outside Salt Lake courthouse, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was stabbed outside of the Matheson Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon. About 1:30 p.m., a vehicle drove up onto the curb of the courthouse and two people entered the lobby, one with a stab wound. The stabbing is believed to have happened in a vehicle at State Street and 500 South, according to Salt Lake police.
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for man believed to have hit 2 teens on bike
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say hit two teenage boys on an electric bicycle but then drove off and hasn't been seen since. Javier Vazquez-Costeno, 32, was recently charged in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at an injury accident, a class A misdemeanor; and not having a valid driver's license, an infraction.
ksl.com
Here's why the Farmington Police Department shook up its officers' schedules this year
FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department's old shift schedules weren't really working out. Chief Eric Johnsen said officers started shifts at a variety of times in an effort to have as many officers on the streets as possible. But not only did this cause difficulty when officers needed time off, it also interfered with important trainings, since on-duty officers would often miss much if not all of the proceedings, he said.
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man sent to prison for murdering ex-girlfriend, dumping her body in remote area
TOOELE — Brandon Zipperle was ordered Thursday to spend at least the next 15 years in prison and possibly the rest of his life, for shooting and killing his former girlfriend, the mother of his young son. Zipperle, 29, of Pleasant Grove, as part of a plea deal pleaded...
KSLTV
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Weber School District concludes probe into claims of racial chants at student basketball game
SALT LAKE CITY — Weber School District has concluded an investigation into claims that the Roy High student section chanted racial slurs during a boys basketball game against Hunter High on Jan. 13. District spokesperson Lane Findlay confirmed that the student section did bark at a biracial player twice,...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 17, charged as adult in West Jordan triple homicide shooting outside party
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a fatal shooting incident July 23 outside a large party in West Jordan. Steven Donovan Carmona, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has been charged on suspicion of:
ABC 4
Police are Looking for Home Break-In Suspects
Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. An Inside Look Into Getty Images Photographer for …. Don't miss this inside look...
ksl.com
2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
KSLTV
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
