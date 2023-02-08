ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

KPCW

Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital

Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Matheson Courthouse delayed after stabbing; two in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Official proceedings were delayed at Matheson Courthouse Friday after two men arrived for court, one with a stab wound to the leg. Both men are now in custody, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Initially, the stabbing victim was taken for medical treatment, while the other person was taken into custody.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Small drug debt leads to stabbing investigation in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of stabbing another man earlier this week in West Valley over a small amount of money owed in a drug deal has been arrested. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery with serious injury, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 stabbed in vehicle outside Salt Lake courthouse, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was stabbed outside of the Matheson Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon. About 1:30 p.m., a vehicle drove up onto the curb of the courthouse and two people entered the lobby, one with a stab wound. The stabbing is believed to have happened in a vehicle at State Street and 500 South, according to Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Warrant issued for man believed to have hit 2 teens on bike

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say hit two teenage boys on an electric bicycle but then drove off and hasn't been seen since. Javier Vazquez-Costeno, 32, was recently charged in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at an injury accident, a class A misdemeanor; and not having a valid driver's license, an infraction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Here's why the Farmington Police Department shook up its officers' schedules this year

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department's old shift schedules weren't really working out. Chief Eric Johnsen said officers started shifts at a variety of times in an effort to have as many officers on the streets as possible. But not only did this cause difficulty when officers needed time off, it also interfered with important trainings, since on-duty officers would often miss much if not all of the proceedings, he said.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Police are Looking for Home Break-In Suspects

Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. An Inside Look Into Getty Images Photographer for …. Don't miss this inside look...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
MURRAY, UT

