FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department's old shift schedules weren't really working out. Chief Eric Johnsen said officers started shifts at a variety of times in an effort to have as many officers on the streets as possible. But not only did this cause difficulty when officers needed time off, it also interfered with important trainings, since on-duty officers would often miss much if not all of the proceedings, he said.

FARMINGTON, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO