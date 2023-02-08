(SPRINGFIELD) Starting January 1st, 2024, people under the age of 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That’s one of fifteen different bills that were signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. One of the other new laws will allow certain individuals with a felony conviction to legally change their name to avoid discrimination, plus another new law will allow local elections officials to check the signature on mail-in ballots with the signature on the mail-in ballot application, not just the signature on the voter record on file. Plus starting this summer, cars, vans, and other similarly classed vehicles can operate as school buses under a Secretary of State permit.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO