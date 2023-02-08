(La Porte, IN) - On Friday night a special prom for some special people took place at La Porte’s First Church of God on East Lincolnway. The memorable evening, five months in the planning, was made possible by the Tim Tebow foundation and a host of local volunteers. Organizers said it’s the first time La Porte has hosted the nationwide program, known as a Night to Shine.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO