Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Big Game bites at Wrigley Field Bar & Grill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are plenty of places to grab Big Game bites in Fort Wayne. Wrigley Field Bar & Grill offers numerous TVs to watch the big game with a fun atmosphere for the whole family. The restaurant is located at 6527 East State Boulevard. They...
WANE-TV
Local meat market closes SW location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Long-time Jamison Meats, Times Corners location will close its doors Tuesday, Owner Paul Jamison confirmed to WANE 15 Saturday. This is due to their lease ending. Jamison Meats two other locations will continue to operate as normal, 7 days a week. “Customers are sure to find...
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
inkfreenews.com
‘Think Spring’ At Fourth Annual Elkhart County Garden Expo
ELKHART COUNTy — Thinking Spring? Then join the Fourth Annual Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association’s Expo, Saturday, Feb. 25, Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $10. Several nationally known speakers highlight the event. Keynote Speaker David...
abc57.com
Farmers Market in Cassopolis set to open Saturday, start 2023 market season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.- Cassopolis Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to kick off the 2023 market season. The market will be open every 2nd and 4th Saturday each month, from February to November. The Cassopolis Farmers Market is located at 105 N. Broadway St. in...
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
inkfreenews.com
Jefferson Elementary Launches Mission-Driven Coffee Shop
WARSAW — Rachel Jensen, a special education teacher at Jefferson STEM Elementary School, has recently started up a student-run coffee shop called “The Happy Bean Coffee Shop.”. Students will take teacher orders and create a budget of supplies, along with practicing important social and organizational skills. As part...
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
inkfreenews.com
Barn & Business Returns For Seventh Annual Free Networking, Learning Event
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Kosciusko County Farm Bureau will be hosting their seventh annual Barn & Business networking and learning event. This free event will be held from 6:30-8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. A hot breakfast will be served buffet-style, followed by a keynote speaker and table discussions.
WANE-TV
Café, grocery store hybrid to soon open in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne. The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located...
inkfreenews.com
Senior Social And Seminar Club Is Friday At Warsaw YMCA
WARSAW — Join the Kosciusko Community YMCA for February’s Senior Social and Seminar Club, held at noon, Friday, Feb. 17, in Multipurpose Room 2 within the Parkview Warsaw YMCA, 1305 Mariners Drive, Warsaw. Light refreshments will be provided. Click here to sign up. These monthly meetings focus on...
inkfreenews.com
Sunny Conditions Expected For The Weekend
WARSAW — Sunny conditions are expected for the weekend in Kosciusko County. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, will both be sunny, with highs in the 40s. Monday, Feb. 13, will also be sunny, with a high near 46 and a low around 29.
hometownnewsnow.com
A Night to Shine in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - On Friday night a special prom for some special people took place at La Porte’s First Church of God on East Lincolnway. The memorable evening, five months in the planning, was made possible by the Tim Tebow foundation and a host of local volunteers. Organizers said it’s the first time La Porte has hosted the nationwide program, known as a Night to Shine.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High Theatre Cast Earns Top State Honors
The cast of Warsaw Community High School’s theatre department placed first Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Indiana Thespians State Competition for their performance of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer. The cast was also awarded “Chapter Select,” allowing them to perform at the International Thespian Festival...
inkfreenews.com
Parkview YMCA Is Offering Free A1C Screens Tuesday, Friday
WARSAW — Parkview Warsaw YMCA is offering free A1C screens from 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Testing will take place in the Parkview Center for Healthy Living inside the Parkview Warsaw YMCA. After each individual is tested, YMCA staff...
inkfreenews.com
David B. Puro
David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
What Thursday’s High Wind Alerts mean
A High Wind Warning has been issued for Thursday for locations including Fort Wayne, Wabash, Portland, and Van Wert. Potential wind gusts of 50+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 60 mph, are possible in these locations. Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Thursday for locations including Bryan, LaGrange, Warsaw, and Columbia City. Potential wind gusts of 45+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 55 mph, are possible in these locations.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Theater Summer Camp Registration Opens
GOSHEN — GTDC Summer Camp 2023 takes place from June 12 to June 30 at the Goshen Theater. Students ages 8-14 years will meet daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will rotate through acting, dance, technical and music classes every day to create a final showcase to be shared with friends, family and fans at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
inkfreenews.com
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
WARSAW — Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters enjoyed an evening of free bowling and pizza Feb. 7. The bowling party was funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun...
abc57.com
Water main break forms a sinkhole in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- A water main break resulted in a sinkhole near the intersection of Lynn Street and Borley Avenue Friday. Mayor Dave Wood shared a photo via Twitter as crews worked to repair the roadway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was injured. Emergency repair work is expected to...
Comments / 0