ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
franknez.com

It’s True, The Threshold Security Could Change The Game: AMC

AMC Entertainment has joined the NYSE Threshold Securities list again. The last time made this list was sometime in June of 2021. This educational article is going to go over what this means for the company and how it even made the list in the first place. Welcome to Franknez.com...
franknez.com

44% Say They Hold More APE Than AMC Shares

43.8% of market participants said they hold more AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) over AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC) common shares. Shareholders were given 1 APE for every 1 AMC share they held, but investors say they are now holding more of AMC’s equity than common shares. APE has allowed the...
franknez.com

Here’s How Meme Stocks Performed This Week

The performance of so called ‘meme stocks’ will be updated every week below. The latest news will also be available for your reading pleasure. Optin for push notifications or join the newsletter to receive a weekly reminder straight to your inbox. Here’s how meme stocks performed for the...
franknez.com

Are Cryptocurrencies Viable in 2023?

Cryptocurrency has recently taken a big hit. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies available on the market, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have taken a pretty big dive and it has scared quite a few people while warning off others. Do these cryptocurrencies dropping and stalling show warning signs that cryptocurrency will soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy