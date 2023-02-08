Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
franknez.com
It’s True, The Threshold Security Could Change The Game: AMC
AMC Entertainment has joined the NYSE Threshold Securities list again. The last time made this list was sometime in June of 2021. This educational article is going to go over what this means for the company and how it even made the list in the first place. Welcome to Franknez.com...
franknez.com
44% Say They Hold More APE Than AMC Shares
43.8% of market participants said they hold more AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) over AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC) common shares. Shareholders were given 1 APE for every 1 AMC share they held, but investors say they are now holding more of AMC’s equity than common shares. APE has allowed the...
franknez.com
Here’s How Meme Stocks Performed This Week
The performance of so called ‘meme stocks’ will be updated every week below. The latest news will also be available for your reading pleasure. Optin for push notifications or join the newsletter to receive a weekly reminder straight to your inbox. Here’s how meme stocks performed for the...
franknez.com
Are Cryptocurrencies Viable in 2023?
Cryptocurrency has recently taken a big hit. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies available on the market, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have taken a pretty big dive and it has scared quite a few people while warning off others. Do these cryptocurrencies dropping and stalling show warning signs that cryptocurrency will soon...
Comments / 0