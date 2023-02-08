ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma

Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return

Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Writes Reason For The Usos’ Absence Next Week On Smackdown

WWE superstars and crew will visit the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada for the ho-home edition of SmackDown for Elimination Chamber. February 17th promises to be a night full of action, but it won’t feature The Usos, at least in the flesh. As seen on WWE SmackDown this...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Reveals The Biggest Thing He Learned from Prison

Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own ever since joining The Judgment Day. He is presently one of the most hated heels in the industry and just knows how to get people to hate him. His persona of this comic heel who tries to act tough but needs a girl to protect him has a lot of fans in splits.
ringsidenews.com

Eddie Kingston Gives Half Of His Indie Wrestling Paychecks To Local Charities

Eddie Kingston worked hard to find his way to AEW, but the moment he appeared on Dynamite, it was like he was finally home. Eddie Kingston never quit working indie wrestling dates either, but his policy about payment has changed a bit since he started getting worldwide exposure with Tony Khan’s company.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar

For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
ringsidenews.com

Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Title Match

WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. This includes the US Title Elimination Chamber match, and now it seems a possible spoiler for the match was given.
ringsidenews.com

Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Bray Wyatt After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had elicited widespread excitement among fans, owing to his intense feud with LA Knight. With his enigmatic and unpredictable personality, Bray Wyatt consistently captivates audiences, keeping them on the brink of excitement. While he was not there on Smackdown this week, it seems Wyatt did end up competing after the cameras stopped rolling.
ringsidenews.com

Paul Wight Hopes To Be Back In The Ring Soon

Paul Wight started off his career as The Giant in WCW, before making a name for himself as The Big Show in WWE. He spent two decades in WWE and took part in numerous storylines before parting ways with the company. He’s now part of the AEW family and hasn’t competed much since joining the company. That being said, Wight hopes to be back in the ring soon.
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’

Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
ringsidenews.com

Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week

The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Likely Direction For NXT Tag Team Titles

The New Day made their way to NXT and became the developmental brand’s tag team champions. This was a dream for Xavier Woods, and it also secured another record for Kofi Kingston, after the team dropped those belts, there are a lot of questions that remain. During Wrestling Observer...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Sends Defiant Message About His Identity Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been part of the WWE family for almost a decade now and has consistently improved himself at every turn. Zayn has also managed to turn every single gimmick into pure gold, including his latest one concerning The Bloodline. In fact, he sent a defiant message about his identity ahead of SmackDown this week.
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Reveals Where He Got Idea To Change His Finisher

Chris Jericho is certainly an established veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Having worked in the industry for well over three decades now, Jericho is more than aware of his own worth. Being the master of reinvention, it seems he changed up his finisher thanks to a pro wrestling legend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy