Community invited to participate in final public engagement session of Virginia Street Placemaking Study
The City of Reno invites the public to participate in the final public engagement session of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study, hosted by Gehl Studio. During the session, Gehl will present design and program recommendations, inspired by research, community surveys, and input from the last public engagement session in November of 2022.
Senior Resource Fair at Northwest Reno Library to be held Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, February 13, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
Nevada Commission On Ethics to discuss investigations on Cochran and Jardon
The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15. In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School
They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
Carson City Sheriff's Office conducts safety sweep at Carson High, more sweeps planned
The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning. The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school. Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
Search on for baby black bear that escaped Lake Tahoe care facility
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) are asking for the public’s help in locating a young, orphaned black bear that has escaped from LTWC’s facility in South Lake Tahoe where it had been rehabilitating since mid-December. The 13-month-old male black...
Elite Garage Door Service
Saturday - About Elite Garage Door Service. Elite Garage Door Service is a Reno, Nevada based garage door installation and repair service company. Elite Garage Door service provides expert garage door service and products. We are a Reno locally owned and operated family business. ... Is this your business?. Promote...
Bank of America Invests $400,000 in Reno in 2022
As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Bank of America invested a total of $400,000 across Reno in 2022 through philanthropic grants and other contributions, helping to strengthen the local economy. The support is said to be helping drive economic mobility and social progress, with particular focus on advancing...
Duo from Silver Springs arrested for stealing car, drug possession
Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested two Silver Springs residents for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while also being in possession of drugs. On the morning of February 11, 2023, Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area.
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
Reno Rodeo Foundation to Host Paint or Poker Fundraiser on March 4
Card sharks and creatives can join forces with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support deserving children and their families at this year’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” fundraising event at New West Distributing on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. Attendees can indulge their competitive streak...
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno
Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
Wanted Suspect Arrested, Unclear if Related to Traffic Stop
We've reached out to police for clarification on the two scenes last night. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
CHP Truckee, Truckee Police to conduct proactive traffic control near ski resorts
In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the unpredictable amount...
Man Charged with Open Murder in Sun Valley Shooting
Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives charged Billy Orth, 29, with open murder in the shooting of a man in Sun Valley on February 11, 2023. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Leonesio Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. When Deputies got to the scene, they located...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing bobcat tractor, beating up witness
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bobcat tractor and beating up a witness who called police on Thursday. On Thursday, February 9 at around 3:24 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area North of Singing Waters Road on US Highway 50 Alt in Fernley for a reported larceny.
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver
Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
