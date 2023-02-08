ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
PIX11

Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NJ Spotlight

NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana

The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
PIX11

There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
insidernj.com

Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
NJ Spotlight

Effects of recession would be short and mild in NJ, report suggests

A new report concludes that if New Jersey were to be hit with a recession, the downturn would be short and mild, according to Charles Steindel, former chief economist for the state Department of the Treasury. His assessment was prepared for the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy. Steindel concludes that strong growth in personal income for the state’s residents this year would serve as a cushion in an economic downturn.
NJ Spotlight

More funding promised for program that de-escalates mental health crises

Program pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement officers. A program that Gov. Phil Murphy says has already saved lives is to be expanded to dozens of towns throughout the state. “ARRIVE Together” pairs a mental health professional with a law enforcement officer when mental health crisis calls are being responded to. The goal is to de-escalate the crisis, avoid the use of force and get help for the person who needs it.
Rock 104.1

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NJ Spotlight

NJ plans how to spend opioid settlement money

Lawmakers are seeking to create a new fund dedicated to receiving the state’s share of money from nationwide settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies under a bill scheduled to be heard Thursday. “We want to make sure, as policymakers, we get ahead of this, and as money...
NJ Spotlight

Free tax preparation help in NJ

Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
94.5 PST

A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work

It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
