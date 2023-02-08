Read full article on original website
Related
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
A new study finds NJ residents think they’ll live longer than predicted
⚫ New Jerseyans believe they will live longer than predicted. ⚫ A just-released study finds they may actually be right. ⚫ The study also finds many people don’t want to live forever. How long do think you are going to live?. A new study finds the average New Jersey...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NJ keeps food stamps minimum to $95 a month as federal SNAP benefit dries out
New Jersey families that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving at least $95 per month under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure to ensure families’ pandemic-era benefits are not cut in half. [ more › ]
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll
The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
insidernj.com
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill
The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
Effects of recession would be short and mild in NJ, report suggests
A new report concludes that if New Jersey were to be hit with a recession, the downturn would be short and mild, according to Charles Steindel, former chief economist for the state Department of the Treasury. His assessment was prepared for the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy. Steindel concludes that strong growth in personal income for the state’s residents this year would serve as a cushion in an economic downturn.
More funding promised for program that de-escalates mental health crises
Program pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement officers. A program that Gov. Phil Murphy says has already saved lives is to be expanded to dozens of towns throughout the state. “ARRIVE Together” pairs a mental health professional with a law enforcement officer when mental health crisis calls are being responded to. The goal is to de-escalate the crisis, avoid the use of force and get help for the person who needs it.
Here is how much more you’ll pay for electricity in NJ
⬆State regulators approve rate hikes of nearly 5%. It is going to cost more to cool your home this summer. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has granted rate increases to utility providers for electricity. The higher rates go into effect June 1, 2023. NJBPU Board President Joseph...
middletownship.com
NJ Division of Taxation Mailing 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Applications
The New Jersey Division of Taxation began mailing applications for the 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) to senior citizens and disabled residents who may be eligible for the program. Eligibility requirements are listed on the below graphic. If you do not receive and application, contact the Division of Taxation...
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey
This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NJ plans how to spend opioid settlement money
Lawmakers are seeking to create a new fund dedicated to receiving the state’s share of money from nationwide settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies under a bill scheduled to be heard Thursday. “We want to make sure, as policymakers, we get ahead of this, and as money...
Free tax preparation help in NJ
Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work
It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0